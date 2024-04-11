Ya Rona House, a hotspot where football culture meets lifestyle

Fully-fledged creator house, Ya Rona House, was recently unveiled in Johannesburg. Positioned as the ultimate intersection between sports, entertainment and culture, Ya Rona House is attached to this year’s Nedbank Cup.

Siphiwe Tshabalala. Image supplied

While Ya Rona House was designed in the guise of the TikTok-style creator houses seen in America and Europe, it will feature some of South Africa’s top creator talent. True to its name, which translates to 'our house', the space will provide guests with innovative experiences seen in local football.

With an injection of gaming, fashion, food and music, fans will be able to experience football like never before. Whether it's creating social media content alongside the likes of Primo and Nqobile Khwezi, cooking up a storm with Chef Benny, or challenging football legends like Siphiwe Tshabalala and Teko Modise in an accuracy challenge, fans will stand a chance to be part of the action and connect with their love for football in the most exciting way.

Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank’s group executive of marketing and corporate affairs says, "This year, we're elevating the excitement of the tournament and placing our fans at the centre. Ya Rona House takes the fan experience beyond the beautiful game and will encompass a myriad of engaging experiences, ensuring that every moment is a celebration of all South Africans. At Nedbank, our priority is to provide leading delightful experiences to clients, and Ya Rona House is a demonstration of this focus."

Nqobile-Khwezi. Image supplied

Ya Rona House is a hotspot where football culture meets lifestyle vibes, creating an electrifying atmosphere that appeals to a diverse audience. From immersive content creation sessions to interactive fan experiences, Ya Rona House will showcase South African football alongside a curated selection of lifestyle offerings, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Join in the celebration of the spirit of Ke Yona, Ya Rona and embrace the magic that makes the Nedbank Cup truly unique.