Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Kia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Commercial & Industrial Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Where have all the hatchbacks gone? – Why SA has moved towards compact SUVs

    By Nicholas Pillay
    23 Apr 2024
    23 Apr 2024
    Hatchbacks have long been the beating heart of the South African car market. Volkswagen, in particular, held a large chunk of the market with models such as the CitiGolf, Polo and Golf.
    Where have all the hatchbacks gone? &#x2013; Why SA has moved towards compact SUVs

    These vehicles were the gold standard, the benchmark by which all other hatchbacks were measured.

    Their success wasn’t lost on other luxury brands. BMW entered the fray with the feisty 1 Series, Audi launched the stylish A1 and A3, and Mercedes took a daring stab at the segment with the A-Class (arguably winning hearts, if not outright sales, with the legendary A45 AMG).

    Let’s be clear – these manufacturers haven’t forgotten how to build incredible hatchbacks.

    The new A45s AMG is an absolute weapon, the RS3 ticks all the right boxes for a pocket rocket, and the Golf R requires no introduction.

    But here’s the rub: these fire-breathing performance hatchbacks are rapidly approaching the R1m mark.

    Just take a look at the price tags: the A45 S starts at a cool R1.2m, the RS3 lands at a hefty R1.3m, and the Golf R will set you back a minimum of R950k.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

    Related

    Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month
    Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month
    15 Sep 2023
    Ford Everest Platinum review: A winning SUV that lives up to its name
    Ford Everest Platinum review: A winning SUV that lives up to its name
     5 Jul 2023
    The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander: Unveiling its features, tech, and driving experience
    The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander: Unveiling its features, tech, and driving experience
     3 Jul 2023
    The all-new Jeep Cherokee: Refinement personified
    The all-new Jeep Cherokee: Refinement personified
     15 May 2023
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser launches. Here's all you need to know
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser launches. Here's all you need to know
     2 May 2023
    Ford EcoSport Active review: Is it the best small SUV on the market?
    Ford EcoSport Active review: Is it the best small SUV on the market?
     26 Apr 2023
    Review: Hyundai's new Grand Creta is a good reminder of why SUVs are so popular
    Review: Hyundai's new Grand Creta is a good reminder of why SUVs are so popular
     17 Feb 2023
    On test: The third generation Nissan Qashqai
    On test: The third generation Nissan Qashqai
     6 Feb 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz