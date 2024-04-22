Industries

    Tesla recalls Cybertrucks over accelerator pedal issue

    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    Tesla has been ordered to recall 3,878 units of its Cybertrucks by the USA's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) due to a default on the vehicle's accelerator pad that may cause it to slip and get stuck. NHTSA recently issued the order via a PDF document.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The recall population includes all Model Year (MY) 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from 13 November 2023 to 4 April 2024. Tesla received notice of a customer claim of the condition present on an affected vehicle on 31 March. Following a review process by Tesla engineers, the company decided to recall the Cybertrucks on 12 April.

    NHTSA describes the cause as "an unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal."

    The safety risk includes the increased likelihood of a collision, according to the NHTSA. "Note that application of the brake pedal will cut drive torque, including when both brake and accelerator pedals are pressed, and continued application of the brake pedal will bring the vehicle to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator pedal was not pressed," it said.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the fault has caused no injuries or accidents. The company will replace or rework the accelerator pedal assembly such that the assembly meets specifications and ensures sufficient retention force between the pad and accelerator pedal to prevent the pad from dislodging, according to the NHTSA.

    The Cybertruck was infamously touted as bulletproof by Tesla's CEO prior to its launch in 2023. In November last year, the first Cybertrucks were delivered to customers. Its polarising appearance garnered attention since its debut and its capability was described as a disruptor in the USA's bakkie market.

    Read more: Elon Musk, Tesla
