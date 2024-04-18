Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Kia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Top-selling car brands: Toyota leads as used car sales retreat

    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    The Easter bunny normally does its rounds in April, but with Easter falling in March this year, car sales – both new and used – took a back seat.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Sales of new cars slipped -15.1% year-on-year, while used car sales almost mirrored this with a -12% drop.

    “The profusion of public holidays in March translated into weaker car sales in a month not normally impacted by Easter holidays. April is traditionally the slow-selling month. Year-on-year and month-on-month sales figures are thus somewhat skewed; not quite a like-for-like comparison as would historically be the case,” explains CEO of AutoTrader, George Mienie.

    “Despite the impact of multiple public holidays, in the used car market Kia, Suzuki and Renault actually increased their sales volumes year-on-year by some +48%, +20% and +3% respectively,” he adds.

    Notwithstanding these performance improvements, in March used car sales momentum faltered with sales falling by -5% month-on-month, according to AutoTrader data. Sales totalled 27,274 units, a monthly decrease of 1,384 cars. Total sales amounted to R11.26bn, a decline of -2.93% when compared to February 2024.

    Toyota led sales with 4,434 used cars sold ahead of Volkswagen and Ford. BMW, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Nissan, Suzuki and Renault wrapped up the 10 top-selling brands.

    Kia, the only brand in the top ten to post month-on-month growth, sold 1,377 units, a +20% increase. That gained the Korean automaker two positions in the ranking.

    The Ford Ranger generated the most model sales moving 1,599 units ahead of bakkie rival Toyota Hilux with 1,315 sales.

    Hatchbacks Kia Picanto and Suzuki Swift were the model sales growth stars, posting yearly sales growth of +53% and +40% respectively. Picanto monthly sales increased by 22%.

    Half-tonne bakkie Nissan NP200 maintained its 10th spot in the ranking.

    Meanwhile, in the variant sales stakes, the hatchback duo VW Polo Vivo 1.4 and VW Polo 1.0TSI continued to outsell homegrown bakkies Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6, Ford Ranger XL, and Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6.

    In March, the average used car price rose to R413,005 from R404,905 the previous month. Sold models averaged a mileage of 74,612km and average year of 2018.

    Holiday periods are generally not great for vehicle sales. Sales in the month that follows are thus expected to reflect a somewhat more positive slant.

    Top 10 sold models in March 2024

    Top-selling car brands: Toyota leads as used car sales retreat
    Read more: used car sales, AutoTrader
    NextOptions

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
     20 Feb 2024
    AutoTrader joins global conversation on emissions reduction
    AutoTraderAutoTrader joins global conversation on emissions reduction
    Do EVs make sense in SA?
    AutoTraderDo EVs make sense in SA?
    AutoTrader partners with 2023 FIA World Rallycross
    AutoTraderAutoTrader partners with 2023 FIA World Rallycross
    The used car market is a minefield for prospective buyers. Source: Antoni Shkraba/Pexels
    Technology helps take guesswork out of online car sales
    7 Aug 2023
    AutoTrader powers the e-mobility revolution
    AutoTraderAutoTrader powers the e-mobility revolution
    A comical take on electric vehicle misconceptions
    AutoTraderA comical take on electric vehicle misconceptions
    What to expect when you own and drive an EV. AutoTrader spells it out
    AutoTraderWhat to expect when you own and drive an EV. AutoTrader spells it out
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz