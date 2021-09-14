Western Cape online learner application deadline looms

With only one week to go before the Grade 1 and 8 online admissions window for the 2025 school year closes, the Western Cape Department of Education has urged parents and guardians to sort out the required documentation needed to apply online.

Western Cape Education spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said according to the department’s data, thousands of parents and guardians have not yet applied.

“The department has so far received over 67,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications online. We are, however, concerned that according to our data, there are still over 40,000 Grade 7’s that are still yet to apply for Grade 8 next year.

“We ask these parents and guardians to please ‘Don’t wait’. We would like as many parents and guardians as possible to apply on time so that we can use this data to plan ahead and further improve the placement process in the Western Cape,” Hammond said.

Certified documentation

The certified documents required for all applications include the last official school report card, and proof of identity such as an ID, birth certificate, or learner’s passport.

“In the case of a foreign learner, a passport or a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit, or a police affidavit if these documents are not available,” Hammond explained.

Other documents required include an immunisation card (road to health chart for primary schools only), as well as proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

The documents can be certified at any police station or post office.

Hammond has also advised parents to keep the copies together, as they will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final school where a child would be accepted to.

Pop-up centres

She said there will also be the opportunity for parents to make use of the department’s admissions’ pop-up help centres, which will be located at various malls and schools this weekend.

“These centres provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online,” Hammond said.

Parents and guardians can visit: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions to see what assistance is available within their area.

More information on the admissions process, as well as the list of pop-up sites, can be found on https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

The Grade 1 and 8 online admissions window for the 2025 school year will close at 11:59pm on 12 April 2024.