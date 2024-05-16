Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Litha CommunicationsMachine Tools Africa 2024SappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:05 Prince Mashele talks NHI Bill and its ploy on leading up too elections!

The Weekly Update EP:05 Prince Mashele talks NHI Bill and its ploy on leading up too elections!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Vantage Goldfields to resume operations at Lily and Barbrook mines

    16 May 2024
    16 May 2024
    The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has given the green light for Vantage Goldfields to recommence operations at the Lily and Barbrook gold mines in Mpumalanga, following the approval of Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002.
    Lily Mine was the scene of a 2016 disaster where three miners were trapped underground in a container after a ground collapse.
    Lily Mine was the scene of a 2016 disaster where three miners were trapped underground in a container after a ground collapse.

    Lily Mine was the scene of a 2016 disaster where three miners were trapped underground in a container after a ground collapse. The miners, Solomon Nyirenda, Pretty Nkambule, and Yvonne Mnisi, tragically lost their lives, and their bodies have yet to be recovered.

    “The firm is anticipated to sink a decline/shaft to gain access to the underground workings to retrieve the container and the three missing employees at Lily mine,” the department stated.

    Gwede Mantashe addressing the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Thembalethu Society in Thembalethu Zone 3, George.
    DMRE invites public input on draft Gas Master Plan 2024

    30 Apr 2024

    The reopening of the mine was announced after a meeting between Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and stakeholders representing Vantage Goldfields, the Lomshiyo Traditional Council, the Business Rescue Practitioner, organised labour, and government leaders.

    During the meeting, Mantashe cautioned that the reopening is not a cause for celebration.

    “We all concur that our primary objective is to reopen Lily mine, recover the bodies, and bring closure to the affected families and fellow miners,” he said.

    “Despite the approval of Section 11, which clears the way for the mines to reopen and the containers to be retrieved, this is not a time for celebration, but rather a time for us to redouble our efforts to ensure that the mines reopen as quickly as possible.”

    The department indicated that operations might resume later this year.

    “All stakeholders, including representatives of the Lomshiyo Traditional Council, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), expressed full support and confidence in the efforts to reopen the mines, as these will create much-needed jobs in the Liouville community.”

    “The business rescue process is expected to be completed by the end of July 2024, after which operations may resume,” the department said.

    Read more: Gwede Mantashe, Lily mine, Vantage Goldfields, DMRE
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Gwede Mantashe addressing the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Thembalethu Society in Thembalethu Zone 3, George.
    DMRE invites public input on draft Gas Master Plan 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    Dave Masureik, CEO of New Southern Energy
    Flawed IRP2023 needs private leadership
     8 Apr 2024
    Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April
    Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April
     1 Apr 2024
    Fuel prices rise on back of higher global oil costs and weaker rand
    Fuel prices rise on back of higher global oil costs and weaker rand
     4 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #Sona2024: Missed opportunity for economic recovery plan
     9 Feb 2024
    Gwede Mantashe is a strong advocate for developing the SA gas economy.
    DMRE's Gas Act amendment points to major industry overhaul
     23 Jan 2024
    A man walks beneath electricity pylons during frequent power outages caused by its ageing coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    DMRE finally gazettes IRP2023, major plant build on cards
     5 Jan 2024
    Source: Isabella Mendes/Pexels
    Fuel prices drop as crude oil plunges, gas gets more expensive
     2 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz