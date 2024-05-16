Vantage Goldfields to resume operations at Lily and Barbrook mines

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has given the green light for Vantage Goldfields to recommence operations at the Lily and Barbrook gold mines in Mpumalanga, following the approval of Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002.

Lily Mine was the scene of a 2016 disaster where three miners were trapped underground in a container after a ground collapse. The miners, Solomon Nyirenda, Pretty Nkambule, and Yvonne Mnisi, tragically lost their lives, and their bodies have yet to be recovered.

“The firm is anticipated to sink a decline/shaft to gain access to the underground workings to retrieve the container and the three missing employees at Lily mine,” the department stated.

The reopening of the mine was announced after a meeting between Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and stakeholders representing Vantage Goldfields, the Lomshiyo Traditional Council, the Business Rescue Practitioner, organised labour, and government leaders.

During the meeting, Mantashe cautioned that the reopening is not a cause for celebration.

“We all concur that our primary objective is to reopen Lily mine, recover the bodies, and bring closure to the affected families and fellow miners,” he said.

“Despite the approval of Section 11, which clears the way for the mines to reopen and the containers to be retrieved, this is not a time for celebration, but rather a time for us to redouble our efforts to ensure that the mines reopen as quickly as possible.”

The department indicated that operations might resume later this year.

“All stakeholders, including representatives of the Lomshiyo Traditional Council, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), expressed full support and confidence in the efforts to reopen the mines, as these will create much-needed jobs in the Liouville community.”

“The business rescue process is expected to be completed by the end of July 2024, after which operations may resume,” the department said.