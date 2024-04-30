Industries

    DMRE invites public input on draft Gas Master Plan 2024

    30 Apr 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has issued a call for public participation in shaping the controversial draft Gas Master Plan (GMP2024). The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy emphasised the plan’s role as a policy instrument designed to secure gas supply by diversifying options from both local and international markets.
    Gwede Mantashe addressing the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Thembalethu Society in Thembalethu Zone 3, George.
    Gwede Mantashe addressing the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Thembalethu Society in Thembalethu Zone 3, George.

    “The plan considers the complete gas topology ranging from demand, supply, importation, infrastructure, and distribution networks. It recognises the critical role of natural gas in the country’s economy, and anticipates the infrastructure required for the delivery of gas at a point of consumption based on a least-cost model,” the department said.

    The GMP2024, which was published for public comments in the Government Gazette No: 50569 on 26 April 2024, provides a comprehensive overview of the gas sector, including demand, supply, importation, infrastructure, and distribution networks.

    Many of the country's infrastructure projects are in response to climate change.
    SA's infrastructure push brings opportunity and risk for construction firms

    11 Apr 2024

    Mantashe has made his thoughts on the pivotal role of natural gas in South Africa’s energy mix and economic landscape clear, and the plan outlines the anticipated infrastructure necessary for efficient gas delivery based on a least-cost model.

    DMRE is encouraging members of the public, stakeholders, and industry experts to contribute to the policy document’s development by submitting their inputs and comments before 15 June 2024.

    Written comments can be addressed to the Director-General of the DMRE and submitted by post at Private Bag X 59, Arcadia, 0007; by hand at Travenna Campus, 71 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0002; or by email at GMP.Comments@dmre.gov.za.

    This is a valuable chance for industry experts and the public to shape the direction of South Africa’s gas sector, and to make sure that the GMP2024 adequately meets the country’s energy requirements and economic goals.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

