Top hospital show for South Africa 2024

The inaugural Hospital Show and Conference, set for 13 to 14 March at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, promises to attract a diverse audience, including attendees from across Africa. Co-located with the GP Expo and Nursing Practice, this event is not only free for all HCPs but also offers a valuable certificate of attendance for CPD hours.

Designed to facilitate connections with leading suppliers and service providers in the hospital sector across South Africa, SADC, and Africa, the Hospital Show is complemented by a two-day conference themed 'Ensuring Patient Safety in the ESG Drive'. Hosted by Cohsasa and chaired by CEO Jacqui Stewart, the conference will feature experts and speakers who will share insights and expertise during this engaging event.

The backdrop for this conference is the alarming reality that medical errors rank as the third leading cause of death in the US, while antimicrobial resistance (AMR) contributes to nearly five million deaths annually from bacterial infections globally, according to the WHO. Recognising patient safety as a crucial indicator of a quality healthcare system, the conference will explore whether the healthcare sector can enhance safety for both patients and staff by integrating a broader sustainability framework through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

For further information: https://hospitalshow.co.za/ | az.oc.asashoc@nyliram