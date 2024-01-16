Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkAPO GroupMembrana MediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiTopco MediaOgilvy South AfricaMediamarkWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Top hospital show for South Africa 2024

    Issued by COHSASA
    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    The inaugural Hospital Show and Conference, set for 13 to 14 March at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, promises to attract a diverse audience, including attendees from across Africa. Co-located with the GP Expo and Nursing Practice, this event is not only free for all HCPs but also offers a valuable certificate of attendance for CPD hours.
    Top hospital show for South Africa 2024

    Designed to facilitate connections with leading suppliers and service providers in the hospital sector across South Africa, SADC, and Africa, the Hospital Show is complemented by a two-day conference themed 'Ensuring Patient Safety in the ESG Drive'. Hosted by Cohsasa and chaired by CEO Jacqui Stewart, the conference will feature experts and speakers who will share insights and expertise during this engaging event.

    The backdrop for this conference is the alarming reality that medical errors rank as the third leading cause of death in the US, while antimicrobial resistance (AMR) contributes to nearly five million deaths annually from bacterial infections globally, according to the WHO. Recognising patient safety as a crucial indicator of a quality healthcare system, the conference will explore whether the healthcare sector can enhance safety for both patients and staff by integrating a broader sustainability framework through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

    For further information: https://hospitalshow.co.za/ | az.oc.asashoc@nyliram

    NextOptions


    COHSASA
    The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz