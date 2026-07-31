Three Nations, One Heartbeat: Cricket World Cup 2027 reveals host cities

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are preparing to welcome the world as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years.

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The road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has officially entered a new phase, with the tournament’s 12 host cities and vibrant new brand identity unveiled.

Taking place across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027, the tournament will bring together the world’s top 14 teams for 57 matches, creating a major sporting, tourism and commercial opportunity for the region.

At the heart of the tournament’s identity is the theme “Make the Circle Bigger”, inspired by the African philosophy of Ubuntu – “I am, because we are” – and designed to reflect the unity, diversity and hospitality of the three host nations.

The visual identity draws on the traditional African circular bowl, a culturally significant object historically used to present harvests, gifts and offerings. Its symbolism of community, inclusion and welcome has been incorporated into the tournament brand as an invitation for the world to experience cricket through a distinctly Southern African lens.

12 cities, 3 nations, 1 tournament

The 2027 World Cup will span 12 cities across the three host countries.

South Africa will host matches at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion in Tshwane, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City, formerly East London.

Zimbabwe will host matches at Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the newly constructed Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls.

Namibia’s capital, Windhoek, will host matches at Namibia Cricket Ground.

The geographical spread is expected to give international visitors an opportunity to experience a broad cross-section of Southern Africa while creating opportunities for host cities and surrounding businesses to benefit from increased tourism and visitor spending.

ICC chairman Jay Shah described the unveiling as an important milestone ahead of the tournament.

“The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket,” he said, adding that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are positioned to showcase the region’s “warmth, passion and rich diversity”.

A brand built around African identity

The “Make the Circle Bigger” identity is intended to go beyond conventional sporting branding, positioning the tournament as a celebration of the cultures and communities of its host nations.

The visual identity incorporates a geometric form inspired by an African wire bowl and draws its palette from Southern African landscapes and environments, including references to Zimbabwe Chilli, African Root, Fynbos Pop, Namib Dune, Harare Dawn and Two Oceans.

The brand also reflects the region’s extraordinary cultural diversity, with the three host nations collectively representing 29 officially recognised languages and a wide range of identities and traditions.

For the local organising committee, the brand is intended to communicate the scale of the opportunity beyond the cricket field.

“This is the moment Africa begins its invitation to the world,” said Trevor Manuel, local organising committee board chairman. “The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will showcase the very best of our three nations and demonstrate what can be achieved when countries unite behind a common purpose.”

Qondisa Ngwenya, CEO of the local organising committee, said the ambition is to create a tournament that is “inclusive, vibrant and unmistakably African”, while inspiring new generations to engage with the sport.

“Three Nations, One Heartbeat”

The launch brought together cricketing figures from all three host countries under the theme “Three Nations, One Heartbeat”.

South Africa was represented by cricket icons including Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, alongside Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia’s Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren.

The tournament will mark the return of the men’s 50-over World Cup to the region for the first time since 2003. South Africa, however, has continued to host major ICC events, including the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2024, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.

A new format for 2027

The 2027 tournament will feature a new three-stage format designed to increase competitiveness and give more matches greater consequence.

The tournament will begin with a Super Series, where the three teams ranked 12th to 14th play a round-robin competition, with the winner progressing.

This will be followed by a 30-match stage involving 12 teams divided into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group, together with the next best-placed team from either group, will advance to the Super Seven.

The Super Seven will consist of 21 round-robin matches, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

The format is intended to provide more competitive cricket while increasing the stakes for teams and giving fans more meaningful fixtures throughout the tournament.

Africa prepares to welcome the world

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 represents more than the return of one of cricket’s biggest global events to Africa. For South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, it offers an opportunity to showcase the region’s sporting capability, cultural diversity and tourism appeal to a global audience.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the tournament would celebrate “extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breathtaking experiences and deep love for sport”.

With 12 host cities, 57 matches and 14 teams set to compete, the event is expected to create a significant international spotlight for the three countries.

The message behind the new identity is clear: the tournament is not simply inviting cricket fans to watch the action. It is inviting the world to step into the circle.

The tournament organisers are now inviting fans to register for more information as preparations accelerate towards 2027.