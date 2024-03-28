Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #SARBMPC: The ‘Waiting Game’ continues - property industry to practise patience

    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    Yesterday's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement leaves the repo and prime lending rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive meeting at 8.25% and 11.75% respectively.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Contextualising the South African Reserve Bank’s decision, ooba Group chief executive officer Rhys Dyer notes that both the American Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have indicated that they are close to cutting rates, but “that they’re awaiting more data – particularly wage data - to confirm that now is the right time to adopt this course of action".

    He adds that, "there remain real fears of a resurgence of inflation, so the world’s major central banks are going to err on the side of caution until they receive additional data to indicate that inflation will recede into target ranges, ensuring that the decision to cut rates is a considered one.”

    However, both have hinted that rate cuts will likely begin in June, increasing the likelihood of South Africa following a similar course from mid- 2024.

    In addition to this global outlook of risk-mitigation, the Reserve Bank’s rate hold comes in the wake of the surprise increase in CPI again in February 2024 (up to 5.6%), with inflation now well above the mid-point of the target range of 4.5% that the Reserve Bank is targeting.

    Five successive rate-hold decisions have helped property industry regain some ground

    While the property industry is still holding out hope for a rate cut in May or July 2024, the decision to keep the prime lending rate at 11.75% since May 2023 has helped South Africa’s residential property market regain some of the momentum lost in the 2021-2023 extended rate-hiking cycle.

    “National House Price Inflation (HPI) is starting to show a more positive growth trajectory, with the average purchase price paid by ooba Home Loans' customers in January and February 2024 showing a +4.8% increase from the same period last year,” says Dyer.

    Source:
    #SARBMPC: High Street Auctions director cites challenges for property sector revival

    6 hours

    ooba Home Loans data has also shown a significant increase in national demand for investment and buy-to-let properties – a positive economic indicator and sign of renewed investor confidence in the local property market.

    “Applications for investment/buy-to-let properties rebounded to 12.8% of all applications processed in February ’24, significantly up from 8.5% in February ‘23. This increase reinforces the ongoing surge in demand from investors since the stabilisation of interest rates mid-2023.”

    Rate and lending influence

    Dyer does however emphasise that the decision to postpone rate cuts, in combination with rising petrol costs and food inflation, has had a negative impact on the first-time homebuyer market segment in particular.

    “Applications from first-time homebuyers (FTHB) dipped to 44.6% in February ’24 – the lowest levels seen since March 2017. This is a clear indicator that the rates-sensitive FTHB segment is choosing to delay its property purchases until interest rates are cut, a decision that is dampening property demand across the country,” he says.

    Buying activity levels continue to be supported by strong bank appetite for home loans with approval rates still strong and positive shifts in the form of both the average loan-to-value ratio and interest-rate concession relative to prime improving last month.”

    He notes that ooba Home Loans has still managed to achieve a 83.3% approval rate for its customers in the first two months of 2024.

    Pre-qualification a useful tool

    In the current lending environment, getting pre-qualified is an effective way to boost one's chances of receiving a successful home-loan application.

    “Our data shows that the approval rate for home-loan applications linked to a pre-qualification remains steady at 91.2%, while those not linked to pre-qualifications currently sit at 80.2%,” says Dyer.

    He concludes saying: “In these challenging economic times, where interest rates are continually in flux, it’s essential to budget carefully when pursuing a home-ownership dream and consider the long-term costs involved in a bonded property.”

    Read more: SARB, South African Reserve Bank, European Central Bank, Rhys Dyer, ooba Home Loans
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    #SARBMPC: High Street Auctions director cites challenges for property sector revival
    6 hours
    Source:
    #SARBMPC: Inflation concerns and stagnant lending rates dampen South African property market revival prospects
    6 hours
    Source: Reuters.
    South African central bank holds key rate, citing inflation risks
     21 hours
    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
    South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor
     15 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
     12 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Jackie Smith, head of Buyers Trust.
    Startling trend of homebuyers taking out personal loans to fund property deposits
    11 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Rhys Dyer, chief executive officer of ooba Group.
    5 residential property trends that no one saw coming
    6 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Rhys Dyer, chief executive officer of ooba Group.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Surprise decision to leave income tax rates unchanged welcomed by property industry
    22 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz