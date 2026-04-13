Ster-Kinekor upgrades cinema experience with debut of Imax with Laser theatre

Ster-Kinekor has officially opended its first Imax with Laser theatre in Gauteng at The Zone @ Rosebank cinema complex.

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The Imax with Laser cinema is the latest addition to Ster-Kinekor’s portfolio of specialist formats at The Zone. These include three luxurious Cine Prestige theatres, the Kids’ Cinema, and SK-Xperience, an interactive entertainment offering within the complex.

Mark Sardi, CEO of Ster-Kinekor, says “There is an undeniable magic in the big-screen experience that simply cannot be replicated at home. Cinemas remain uniquely relevant because they deliver films the way directors made them to be seen – on the biggest canvas, with immersive sound and uncompromised image quality. And this is what the Imax Experience epitomises.”

It is interesting to note how many more filmmakers are now choosing to shoot their films exclusively with Imax cameras to give audiences the complete Filmed For Imax experience. The latest Imax with Laser Technology theatre at The Zone ensures that cinema fans will get to feel the full scale and emotion of the director’s vision when they watch their films as they were made to be seen.

Imax with Laser technology, Imax’s most advanced entertainment experience, offers a next generation laser projection and enhanced multi-channel sound system exclusive to Imax theatres.

Immersive by design, the technology is developed from the ground up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience. The experience is set apart by a 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom-designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colours exclusively to Imax screens.

The theatre has been configured to maximise sightlines and acoustic immersion to enable audiences to experience films with the scale and clarity for which Imax is known. It features a screen that is 17m wide and 9.7m high, and will accommodate approximately 285 seats.

“Being at the forefront of the latest big-screen technology ensures that our guests always enjoy great movie moments at their greatest. There is an excellent slate of upcoming titles in Imax, and their releases will be further enhanced with this latest laser technology,” comments Sardi.

Placing an Imax in the Rosebank precinct makes the premium big-screen experience more accessible to nearby communities, including the Parks, Hyde Park, Sandton and neighbouring suburbs. The opening at The Zone represents the next phase of investment in this premium large-format exhibition, and underscores Ster-Kinekor’s focus on maintaining and expanding flagship cinema experiences across South Africa.