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    SportyTV bags rights to stream Fifa World Cup 2026 in SA

    SportyTV has secured a license from Fifa to broadcast all 104 matches of the Fifa World Cup 2026 in South Africa on a Pay TV basis.
    13 Apr 2026
    13 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    SportyTV said in a statement it will deliver comprehensive pre- and post-match coverage from its studios in Cape Town and Madrid, supported by a lineup of top-tier commentators and elite football pundits, to be unveiled shortly.

    On the ground, SportyTV will deploy dedicated crews across the United States, Canada, and Mexico to follow the journey of the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, providing unmatched access and storytelling from the tournament’s opening match through to the final stages.

    Beyond live coverage, the platform will execute a fully integrated 360° content strategy, combining always-on digital output, social-first storytelling and real-time fan engagement.

    Elías Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing & Media at Sporty Group, said: "We are building an ecosystem where content, technology, and engagement converge to deliver something entirely new to fans. The Fifa World Cup 2026 is the perfect stage to showcase that vision."

    Read more: soccer, football, FIFA World Cup, TV
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