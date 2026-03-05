South Africa
Finance Section
    South African financiers develop $122m water conservation bond

    South African financiers are preparing a R2bn ($122m) bond to fund water-conservation projects dedicated to restoring strategic water catchments.
    By Wendell Roelf and Colleen Goko
    5 Mar 2026
    5 Mar 2026
    Source: Wildrunner. Protecting mountains and water catchments: WWF South Africa's work in the Western Cape.
    Source: Wildrunner. Protecting mountains and water catchments: WWF South Africa's work in the Western Cape.

    Backed by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the five-year bond aims to finance ecological restoration, including removing invasive plants and rehabilitating catchment areas to enhance water security. The outcome-based facility will link returns to measurable environmental improvements.

    "The facility will support conservation of water catchments to ensure the health of these areas," Mookho Mathaba, climate finance specialist at DBSA, noted.

    The initiative reflects growing private-sector involvement as South Africa grapples with constrained public finances and significant water challenges. A DBSA study estimates investments totalling R256bn annually are needed in the water sector through 2050, leaving a critical funding gap of R91bn each year.

    While traditional bonds target infrastructure like dams and pipelines, this deal emphasises nature-based solutions. RMB confirmed its involvement, saying details remain confidential.

    If successful, the bond will align with broader efforts to tap debt markets for sustainable infrastructure funding, helping to address South Africa's worsening water shortages.

    Development Bank of Southern Africa, Rand Merchant Bank, DBSA
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
