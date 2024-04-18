Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Solar industry: ‘South Africa shouldn’t waste public money on local manufacturing’

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    South Africa's push towards renewable energy presents a complex puzzle. While solar and wind power promise to curb costs and create jobs, establishing a domestic supply chain to support the transition faces significant challenges.
    Solarworld Africa hosted a partner conference in Cape Town for its 40th anniversary
    Solarworld Africa hosted a partner conference in Cape Town for its 40th anniversary

    Industry insiders, like Gregor Küpper, managing director of SolarWorld Africa, acknowledge these hurdles. Global competition is fierce, with entrenched international players, particularly from China, boasting excess capacity and aggressive pricing. This makes it difficult for South African manufacturers to compete.

    “I don't wanna sound too negative there but, in the light of the international manufacturing landscape; there's already such a high overcapacity that, we saw, for example, a price drop in modules. We can be very transparent. The price drop of modules within six months of nearly 50%,” says Küpper.

    “I would highly doubt that a South African manufacturer would survive the fight because the largest non-Chinese manufacturer globally didn't survive.”

    Supplied image: Nicolway NSE solar system
    Importance of solar literacy as renewable energy adoption increases

      1 Dec 2023

    He argues that public investments might be better directed towards skills development in areas like installation, maintenance, and engineering.
    Focusing on building a local manufacturing base might not be the most efficient use of resources.

    Cost savings

    Another challenge is quantifying the economic benefits of the transition. While cost savings from renewables can stimulate other sectors as consumers spend their freed-up resources elsewhere, these benefits can be challenging to measure precisely.

    The shift to renewables could also exacerbate social inequalities. Those who cannot afford new solar systems risk being left behind, placing a further strain on already stretched government resources.

    However, the long-term outlook remains positive. There is potential for job creation similar to the historical shift from horse-drawn carriages to automobiles.

    As the renewable energy sector grows, it has the potential to create new opportunities across the economy.

    Strategic partnership

    To navigate these challenges, South Africa needs a well-defined strategy. Collaboration with technology providers like Huawei and Sungrow can be instrumental.

    By working together, they can update training curriculums to ensure South Africa has the skilled workforce needed to thrive in the new energy landscape.

    Furthermore, fostering research and development focused on locally-relevant renewable energy innovations could provide South Africa with a long-term competitive edge.

    Read more: solar energy, SolarWorld Africa, Gregor Küpper, local manufacturing, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Sibanye-Stillwater's Marikana complex has faced the brunt of the PGM crisis
    Sibanye-Stillwater faces PGM headwinds, cuts jobs at ageing mine
     10 hours
    The Western Cape Alternative Energy Support Programme, has allocated R12.5M for Solar PV in trading and township hubs, helping 50+ businesses stay open.
    Western Cape initiative keeps small businesses afloat during power cuts
     11 hours
    Meta's latest LLM Llama 3 is taking aim at Gemini Advanced and OpenAI's GPT-4
    Meta enters the advanced cloud LLM fight with Llama 3
     1 day
    The Tygervalley Centre Curve Gear store is the 6th brand store in South Africa.
    Clothing brand Curve Gear opens new store in Tygervalley Centre
     2 days
    The panellists at the Flow discussion about the rise of first-party data was stacked with industry experts.
    Era of first-party data dawns as the data cookie crumbles
     2 days
    Samsung sales were bolstered by the S24 series launch
    Samsung regains smartphone crown as global market rebounds
     15 Apr 2024
    WeBuyCars has listed on the JSE after unbundling from Transaction Capital
    WeBuyCars debuts on JSE
     11 Apr 2024
    RCS interoperability will open the marketing messaging floodgates. Source: DALL-E 3
    Generative AI promises a mobile messaging revolution
     11 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz