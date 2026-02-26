South Africa
Property Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Trend GroupBiggles RemovalsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    See why Plettenberg Bay's real estate is the talk of the town after a R36m sale

    The coastal property boom along the Garden Route is showing no signs of slowing, with Plettenberg Bay emerging as a standout market. According to Alet Ollemans of Seeff Property Group’s Plettenberg Bay office, the area recorded the highest-priced sale of 2025 — a luxury villa on Beachy Head that achieved R36m.
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied. Lookout Beach – R65m for this spectacular 650m² ocean-view villa built over three levels with seven en-suite bedrooms shared between all three floors, five of which have an ocean view and open onto a deck or balcony. This is one of the top listings in the country.
    Source: Supplied. Lookout Beach – R65m for this spectacular 650m² ocean-view villa built over three levels with seven en-suite bedrooms shared between all three floors, five of which have an ocean view and open onto a deck or balcony. This is one of the top listings in the country.

    The transaction underscores the town’s growing appeal to high-end buyers and investors, with property values ranking among the highest nationally outside the Cape Town metro areas.

    Driven by factors such as sustained lifestyle migration, retirement, remote working, and holiday home investments, the market has surged over the last five years with 2025 again improving on the previous year. A total of 682 property transactions were recorded, worth over R2.8bn. This is the highest in volume and value since the 2021/2 boom period, up by about 33% (volume) and 27% (value) respectively, says Ollemans.

    The overall average transaction price increased by about 9.3% to R4.7m, driven by a higher volume of sales over the R5m. There were also a notable number of sales over R10m and R20m including the highest sale on Beachy Head Drive of R36m (concluded by Seeff as noted above).

    Alet says estates have seen tremendous growth in recent years and represent the highest volume of high value transactions for 2025 at about 39% of all transfers, followed by freehold properties at 38% and sectional titles at 23%.

    Freehold estate properties transacted at R5.2m on average, and sectional titles in estates at R3.2m. Freehold properties outside of estates averaged at R5.9m (R9.1m for high-end properties), slightly higher than estates, due to high value sales over R15m pushing up the average, she says. Sectional-title property transacted at around R3.1m on average.

    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Luxury segment expansion

    While the most active price band remains between R2m and R4m, there has been a significant shift towards the luxury segment in recent years, especially in the estates and for waterfront properties. She notes that transactions over R5m increased to just over 20% of the market, predominantly within the estates. Transactions over R10m make up about 7% of all transactions for the year.

    She adds that Plettenberg Bay is now the top luxury destination on the Garden Route for property buyers and investors. The investment case is further supported by the excellent price-growth performance with median property prices doubling over the past decade, and up by a significant 38% over 2024 driven by higher-value sales.

    Property in Plett has proven to be a rewarding investment, offering consistent opportunities for property buyers and investors looking for long-term value in a world-class destination, she says.

    It has been another bumper summer tourism season with the short-term rentals market booming. With the lower interest rate and generally more positive outlook for the market, she expects the market to continue seeing strong demand amidst the general migration to lifestyle areas.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz