Sanlam's new leader: Shadi Chauke to drive sustainability and growth in Africa

Sanlam, has appointed Shadi Chauke as group executive: market development and sustainability (MDS).

Chauke’s role will support Sanlam’s ongoing commitment to driving sustainable growth, social impact, and transformation throughout the continent.

Chauke, a chartered accountant and accomplished business leader, brings over 20 years of finance, creative, and social-impact experience. Her extensive background includes serving as an audit partner at Deloitte & Touche South Africa, as well as holding non-executive director roles on boards across the financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and microfinance sectors.

She is also the founder of Vahluri Advisory Services, a social impact advisory firm, where she has driven transformative social initiatives across various industries.

In addition to her business and leadership experience, Chauke was also a freelance actress, television and film producer, with strong creative and artistic prowess. This dynamism gives her a fresh perspective and sensitivity that add to her robust leadership capabilities.

“Chauke brings a unique blend of strategic leadership, financial acumen, and a creative approach to our brand and sustainability,” said Paul Hanratty, chief executive officer of Sanlam.

“We are confident that her expertise will add tremendous value to our business, strengthening our efforts to deliver on our market development and sustainability mandates.

“She has a passion for this country and its people that deeply aligns with Sanlam’s north star to empower generations of Africans to be financially confident, prosperous and secure.

"For Shadi, impact is everything, and we look forward to seeing how she can bring her deep insights and desire to make a difference to the vast communities we serve.”

In her new role, Chauke will lead Sanlam’s efforts across stakeholder relations, market development, communications, brand and reputation management, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and transformation.

Chauke, known for her integrity and commitment to positive change, expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am deeply passionate about initiatives that bring dignity and hope to communities. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to inspire people and drive impactful solutions for a better future.”