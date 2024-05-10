Industries

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Report: Tower companies fuel Africa’s telecommunications boom

Lindsey Schutters
10 May 2024
A new white paper, the first of its kind globally, highlights the critical contribution of independent tower companies to the continent's booming telecommunications sector. The The Independent Tower Industry as a Key Enabler of the Development of African Telecommunications study, is a collaborative effort between SBA Communications, a leading wireless infrastructure provider, and telecommunications industry consultancy Telecom Advisory Services.
The SBA whitepaper is a global first focus on the continent

The comprehensive report scrutinises 14 African markets, including Egypt, South Africa, and Tanzania, and establishes a robust correlation between the presence of independent tower companies and enhanced mobile network coverage, quality, affordability, and adoption.

“Independent tower companies are making a substantial difference in wireless connectivity across Africa,” said Dr Raul Katz, president of Telecom Advisory Services and an author of the report.

“Countries with a higher proportion of these companies show demonstrably better outcomes for consumers.”

The white paper strongly advocates for policies that promote long-term stability in the tower sector to attract further investment in infrastructure crucial for next generation 5G networks.

Recommendations include strategic zoning, streamlined permit processes, and fair market access for tower companies.

(From left) Sean Alborough, Country Manager, SA, SBA Communications; Michael Bromley, Commercial Counselor & Regional Standards Attaché, U.S. Commercial Services, H.E. Ambassador Jacqueline Kenani from Kenya; Nicholas Van Slyck, Vice President, Africa & Asia, SBA Communications

Tower companies boost competition and consumer benefits

Researchers found that markets with significant independent tower deployment tend to have better wireless service across multiple metrics.
Africa's telecom sector is growing quickly, and the researchers offer insights for those who want to be a part of this growth.

African countries with more than 40% of tower stock owned by independent tower companies and tower deployment more than 150 per million population (Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia considered to be country leaders) exhibit higher wireless industry performance metrics than those with less than those figures

Independent tower companies play a major role in improving telecom services. More towers mean better coverage, faster internet, higher quality service, more competition, and more affordable prices.

The paper proposes that African governments should support the growth of independent tower companies. To get the most benefit from these companies, governments need to create smart regulations and policies.

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

