New standards and spectrum policy advance SA digital infrastructure

“There is an urgent need to enable SMEs to provide affordable, mobile data connectivity using high-demand spectrum,” says ISPA chair, Sasha Booth-Beharilal.

“Therefore, the Policy needs to make the fastest possible transition into law. Efficient allocation and assignment of scarce spectrum will help fuel South Africa’s expected economic rebound.”

The DCDT policy, issued in May 2024, outlines a vision for a more inclusive and competitive telecommunications landscape.

It emphasises the need for an efficient allocation of spectrum to fuel economic growth and ensure affordable access to telecommunication services.

Smarter power grids

The first draft standard, SANS 61850-8-1:20XX Ed 2.1, sets the stage for smarter and more efficient power grids.

This standard is part of a global initiative to standardise communication within power systems, enabling seamless interaction between devices and systems from different manufacturers.

These improvements will enable enhanced communication like support for the latest networking technologies like IPv6 and time synchronisation protocols.

Eliminating outdated protocols will also bolster overall grid security and allow the countries infrastructure communication to move with current digital trends.

Additionally, the standard incorporates advanced technologies such as GOOSE (Generic Object Oriented Substation Event), SMV (Sampled Measured Value), PRP (Parallel Redundancy Protocol), and HSR (High-availability Seamless Redundancy), ensuring robust and reliable power system operations.

Finally unleashing the power of 5G

The second draft standard, SANS 301908-24:2024 Ed 1, focuses on the technical specifications and measurement methods for 5G base stations.

This standard aligns with the latest 3GPP Release 15 specifications, incorporating advancements such as:

Massive MIMO: Enabling base stations to handle numerous simultaneous connections for a stable 5G experience.

Beamforming: Allowing targeted signal focus towards users, improving quality and reducing interference.

Power efficiency: Promoting energy-efficient designs for a greener 5G network.

Interconnected goals and future prospects

The integration of these draft standards with the spectrum policy highlights a coordinated effort to drive South Africa's digital transformation.

Several critical deadlines have been set to ensure the timely implementation of the policy:

28 May 2025: Regulatory impact assessment and new licensing framework for community networks.

28 May 2025: Icasa to report on framework for the release of spectrum for community use.

28 May 2027: Ministerial policy direction on shutting down 2G and 3G networks.

31 December 2027: Preliminary deadline for shutting down 2G and 3G networks.

2028/2029: Renewal of IMT spectrum licenses.

The new standards and spectrum policy together promise a future of more reliable power supply, faster internet speeds, and enhanced digital services, driving economic growth, and improving the quality of life for all South Africans.