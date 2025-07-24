Registered Communication scales independent digital delivery model amid market uncertainty

Brad Gilmour, director at RegCom

As many organisations faced growing uncertainty around the sustainability of state-linked services, the company stepped in with a compliant, technology-driven alternative for digitally verifiable communications. This ensured continuity at a time when others were struggling to maintain service.

The company’s Registered Email™ and Registered SMS™ services have continued without interruption, backed by court-recognised Registered Certificates. The platform has become essential to industries that require legal certainty and proof of delivery.

“When we began operating independently in October 2024, our priority was to ensure continuity and confidence for our clients,” says Brad Gilmour, director at RegCom. “We knew the industry needed certainty, so we worked tirelessly to deliver a reliable, court-recognised solution that businesses can trust.”

Despite turbulence in the sector, service delivery remained stable throughout the change. Clients experienced no disruption, and communications continued as usual. The team’s transparent engagement during this period helped to build trust and reinforce operational certainty.

One of the key benefits of this shift has been increased affordability. Registered Email and Registered SMS services are now more accessible to a wider range of organisations. These solutions remain under regulatory oversight, which strengthens credibility and supports compliance.

Since October 2024, the company has seen a measurable rise in client numbers and message volumes. This growth reflects market confidence in a platform that delivers both reliability and legal integrity. The Registered Certificate, accepted in legal proceedings and verifiable by both sender and recipient, continues to be relied upon by legal, financial and credit providers.

Client feedback has been highly positive. Many highlight the team’s professionalism, responsiveness and accessible support. A dedicated call centre and flexible service models, including managed options and adaptable payment terms, help meet the diverse needs of businesses.

With more than 4.5 million Registered Certificates delivered since 2015, the company is one of South Africa’s most established and trusted digital communication providers.

“Our independence is our strength,” adds Gilmour. “With no reliance on state infrastructure, we can offer clients uninterrupted, compliant digital communication, now and into the future.”

With a strong track record and growing demand for secure and legally accepted messaging, the business is well placed to support organisations looking for consistency, compliance and long-term service assurance.



