Propelair OneThreeFive: the worlds’ first IOT connected water-saving toilet

In a significant step towards a more sustainable future, we are proud to introduce our latest invention - the Propelair OneThreeFive water-saving toilet. This cutting-edge product utilises only 1.35 litres of water for a 100% clean flush, surpassing the current 1.5lt water-savings toilet. By revolutionizing water usage in commercial washrooms, this technology aims to save millions of litres of water and its costs each year, while also significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with water and waste processing. Moreover, due to the close-to-flush technology, the Propelair OneThreeFive's innovation enhances hygiene by eliminating the “sneeze effect”, incorporating antimicrobial additives and achieving a 99.9% clean flush.

The Water Benefit:

With the world facing pressing challenges of water scarcity and environmental degradation, conserving water resources has become crucial. According to the United Nations, over 2 billion people already live in countries experiencing high water stress, and this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Our Propelair OneThreeFive toilet targets the high-water usage in commercial and public washrooms, making a positive contribution to global water conservation efforts and reducing the carbon footprint associated with excessive water consumption. By reducing water usage from 1.5 litres to just 1.35 litres per flush, the Propelair OneThreeFive toilet achieves a remarkable 85% water savings compared to traditional toilets that use 6 to 9 litres per flush. We believe this to be the world’s lowest water-flush toilet.

Propelair toilets has saved a staggering 1,684,593,340 litres of clean, drinkable water – the equivalent of 673 Olympic-sized swimming pools since 2017. This volume could sustain the daily water requirements of around 12.3 million individuals for an entire year! We have also 694 065 kilograms of carbon emissions, the equivalent of eliminating 1,104,571 cars’ fuel emissions for an entire year, or more positively expressed as planting 115,659 trees!

Technologically advanced toilet:

The Propelair OneThreeFive toilet stands out as a technologically advanced toilet system featuring state-of-the-art water-saving features and improved performance. Equipped with a smart IoT-connected system, the toilet's control unit can provide feedback to service engineers through data transmission, streamlining maintenance and reducing downtime.

Compared to a standard toilet that can take up to 4 hours to install, the new Propelair OneThreeFive cistern requires only 15 minutes installation time whilst an entire unit can be installed within one hour, significantly reducing the inconvenience of public washrooms not being operational due to installations, replacements or upgrades. Flush volume is reduced from the average 6 or 9 litres per flush to only 1.35 litres, delivering an 85% water saving! Additionally, to aid with a speedy flow-through required by high-traffic areas, the cistern refill time is reduced by 78% compared to standard toilets, (60 seconds to 13 seconds) and flush time from 2 seconds to 0.75 seconds compared to our own existing 1.5 litre Propelair toilet. Additionally, the toilet operates with a reduced flush noise of 28%, enhancing the overall user experience.

Savings as a service: IoT tracking

To maximize water savings and efficiency, the Propelair OneThreeFive offers real-time monitoring of water usage and general unit statistics. We provide 'savings as a service' to our customers at a nominal monthly fee, offering access to data and reporting functions, for hassle-free maintenance. This ‘talking toilet function’ is available for new installations but can also be retrofitted, allowing our existing and new customers to benefit from accurate and real-time maintenance diagnostic alerts. Having the ability to not only send an alert but also accurately diagnose the problem, facility managers can now deploy a maintenance member to the exact location with the correct tools to immediately attend to the challenge without having to fault-find first, significantly reducing inconvenient downtime, maintenance cost and user disruption within high footfall areas. With the ability to also log response times, frequency of maintenance matter per unit and general metrics such as water usage and number of flushes, this technology aligns resource management and reporting to ESG goals, with minimal effort.

‘Next level’ after sales service through asset tracking:

In a pioneering move towards efficient facility management, we have also introduced cutting-edge ‘asset tracking software’ to our after-sales service offering, using quick response codes. Designed to monitor and manage Propelair OneThreeFive installations, this innovative software streamline operations, allowing facility managers to remotely monitor the status and condition of each installed toilet, in real time, and instantly schedule maintenance call outs when issues are reported by the automated system.

Gone are the days of manual tracking and guesswork. The software provides comprehensive insights into factors such as response times, call out frequencies, maintenance requirements and warranty expirations. This invaluable data enables timely interventions, minimizing downtime and repair expenses. This innovative solution comes at a time when efficient resource management is crucial for both public and private sectors, offering the following benefits:

Real-Time Call Logging: Instant and accurate service requests, enabling swift responses and minimising service disruptions.

Maintenance Scheduling: Automate maintenance schedules, optimizing resource allocation and extending the lifespan of assets.

Full Asset History Log: All information is easily accessible and stored in one place.

Alert Notifications: Instant alerts for maintenance needs, cleanliness concerns and warranty expiry dates.

Customizable Reporting: Comprehensive reports for performance analysis and call out frequency.

Propelair is committed to driving positive change through technology, and our asset tracking software embodies this commitment to our customers.

Dry flushing as a blockage solution

One of its astounding features is its unparalleled capability to accommodate a dry flush that can be performed by any staff member, potentially eliminating the need for an expensive plumbing professional. Our remarkable OneThreeFive toilet can be manipulated through a simple series of latch movements to trigger a dry flush, powered by pressurized air to potentially unblock drains, swiftly restoring optimal performance, and eliminating public washroom inconvenience.

This trailblazing advancement presents facility managers with a range of advantages. The process of clearing blockages becomes more hygienic, reducing potential risks for maintenance personnel. Notably, it leads to considerable cost savings on plumbing services and virtually eliminates downtime or inconvenience associated with public restrooms.

Triple hygiene for Propelair OneThreeFive

The Propelair OneThreeFive sets a new standard for public washroom hygiene, offering triple protection for users, making it one of the most hygienic toilets available. It is designed for public, high-footfall areas where hygiene is crucial. This toilet addresses three main concerns:

It incorporates Biomaster additives in frequently touched areas to prevent germ growth. The close-to-flush technology minimizes the spread of germs by preventing the "sneeze effect." A powerful single flush eliminates 99.9% of contaminants in just 0.75 seconds, surpassing conventional toilets which leave up to 6% of previous users' contaminants.

By combining these features, the Propelair OneThreeFive ensures superior hygiene compared to regular toilets.

Installation, plumbing, and more:

Engineered to ease installation time and optimize savings, the Propelair OneThreeFive cistern weight enjoyed a size reduction of 40% and is designed to have a swift installation process. Delivered in only two packs with a 66% packaging reduction, each unit is pre-assembled, significantly reducing the cistern installation time by 75% compared to the existing cistern and 93% compared to a conventional toilet, reducing the inconvenience of temporarily unavailable restrooms at our customer’s facilities.

The toilet's innovative design accommodates various back end plumbing applications, making it suitable for a range of building standards and environments, even where reduced installation space poses challenges.

Battery or electrical mains-powered options:

The Propelair OneThreeFive offers flexibility in power sources. With a 40% smaller cistern compared to its predecessor, the need for a 24V battery is eliminated when opting for a live feed from the toilet unit directly to the electricity mains. However, the 24V battery option is available for specific applications. The electrically connected version offers a 31.25% power usage reduction compared to the current Propelair 1.5-litre toilet, resulting in a mere 0.33Wh per flush electricity consumption. This is the equivalent of a single 60W lightbulb being powered for 20 seconds, translating into the same lightbulb being used for 1 hour being equivalent to a 180 OneThreeFive toilet flushes.

Air pump efficiency

The EU designed and manufactured aluminium air pump used in the new Propelair OneThreeFive toilet is fit for both wet and dry applications. Boasting great energy efficiency and a lower operating noise, it is most suitable for use in high footfall, public washrooms.

Being smaller and lighter in weight compared to the existing Propelair toilet’s pump, this chemical and corrosion resistant component contributes to the efficient operation of the new Propelair OneThreeFive toilet.

Calculate your savings, hassle-free:

With a strong customer base, international partnerships, and numerous accolades, we are excited to expand our offering with the enhanced Propelair OneThreeFive toilet. Our unique business approach includes an in-depth case study to calculate your water, cost, and time savings before installation. By measuring your current flush volume, number of toilets, daily flushes per toilet, and operational days, we ensure well-informed decision-making. Additionally, we offer a free site visit, installing flush counters in your existing toilets, and sharing the actual statistics with you after a month, and prior to installation.

It pays to save! Read our customer testimonials.

Availability and pricing:

Following a successful trial period, our highly trained team is ready to install the Propelair OneThreeFive toilet, internationally. To support businesses and organizations in adopting sustainable and hygienic infrastructure, we offer to credit the cost of one installed toilet if calculated water savings are not met within the first three months of installation.

In some regions, you may also be eligible for government and private grants and tax rebates when installing Propelair toilets.

It pays to save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair OneThreeFive toilet.

Our commitment to sustainability:

Propelair has a strong track record of environmentally conscious product development. The launch of the OneThreeFive reinforces our commitment to creating sustainable, innovative solutions that empower our customers to take active steps towards a greener future. Following their successful installations, many of our customers have not simply included Propelair in their ESG strategies but have made us their ESG strategy!

With the help of an independent sustainability organisation, our own sustainable goals assist us to manage our business through the effective use of a sustainability tool that provides us with an annual measure of the impact of our own sustainability efforts. This way we can hold ourselves accountable for sustainability as much as we drive the cause with our customers! By participating in this process, we can ensure that our efforts are measured within five categories of ESG and that our own sustainability goals can be mapped to the United Nation’s sustainability development goals.

Conclusion:

As environmental concerns grow, innovative solutions like the Propelair OneThreeFive play a crucial role in setting a new global standard for hygienic, sustainable washroom experiences. This water-saving toilet demonstrates that conscious choices in everyday items can significantly impact water conservation and preserve our planet's resources, with zero inconvenience to customers and users. With the Propelair OneThreeFive, consumers have the power to make a positive difference, one flush at a time.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install one of the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilets. Our innovation replaces up to 7.65lt of water with 70lt of air to achieve an 85% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. | www.propelair.com | +44 1268 548322 (EU) | +27 83 273 5711 (SSA) | +971 52 108 4092 (UAE) | +66 90 983 2384 (APEC)



