President assents to Correctional Services, Forestry and Agriculture Bills

According to the Presidency, the Correctional Services Amendment Act “complies with the 2020 Sonke judgment of the Constitutional Court, in providing for an adequate level of independence of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS)”.
“The amendments include changes to section 30(7) to provide for an inmate that is subjected to solitary confinement, to be informed of their right to appeal.
“The amended section further provides that the Head of the Correctional or Remand Detention Facility must, upon request, provide all relevant information relating to an appeal to the Inspecting Judge within 24 hours of receiving such information,” the Presidency said.
The amended act further provides for:
“The Agricultural Product Standards Amendment Act, will, amongst other provisions, empower the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to designate a person, an entity, undertaking, body, institution, association or board, who or which, as the case may be, has particular knowledge of the product concerned, or particular knowledge of the relevant management control systems, with no direct or indirect personal or financial interest, as an assignee to inspect the commodity for quality control and audit management control system,” the Presidency said.
