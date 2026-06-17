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    PR award recognises PFG CEO

    Publicity For Good’s (PFG) founder and CEO Heather Holmes has been selected as an honouree for the 2026 PRNews Top Women in PR & Communications.
    17 Jun 2026
    17 Jun 2026
    Publicity For Good founder Heather Holmes has been named the PRNews 2026 Top Women in PR & Communications Honouree (Image supplied)
    Publicity For Good founder Heather Holmes has been named the PRNews 2026 Top Women in PR & Communications Honouree (Image supplied)

    As a 2026 honouree, Holmes joins the Top Women Network, an elite community presented by the Chief Marketer Network designed to connect and support women across marketing, media and ad tech.

    The PRNews Top Women Awards is one of the communications industry's most revered honours, identifying influential women who have reached the pinnacle of their careers while paving the way for the next generation.

    This recognition is particularly significant to the PR industry as it spotlights leaders who successfully navigate a rapidly evolving media landscape with integrity and creative excellence.

    For PFG's global roster of clients, this award provides elite industry validation that they are being guided by one of the top strategic minds in the field.

    Unique approach

    PFG offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to amplify mission-aligned brands, including strategic public relations, influencer marketing management, and specialised podcast tours.

    The agency's unique approach integrates data-driven research and social listening to develop clear, compelling messages that resonate with target audiences and foster long-term brand authority.

    By prioritising truth over vanity metrics and mastering new frontiers like Generative Engine Optimisation, Holmes is proving that purpose-driven brands can dominate the modern media era while maintaining a commitment to faith, family and intentionality.

    This leadership is further evidenced by Holmes' newly released book, Seen by AI, Found by Customers, which serves as the definitive guide for brands to navigate the collapse of the traditional search journey.

    The book outlines a 90-day blueprint for achieving market dominance by ensuring brands are cited as definitive authorities by AI models.

    Read more: marketing, Public relations, artificial intelligence, PR, AI, meida
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