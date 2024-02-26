Industries

    Ogilvy Health leverages the power of data to launch South Africa's first patient-led cancer registry

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    26 Feb 2024
    As a market leader in health communications, Ogilvy Health is thrilled to support the launch of South Africa's first patient-led cancer registry. This groundbreaking initiative signifies a major breakthrough in the fight against cancer, highlighting the critical importance of data-driven healthcare strategies. With approx. 120,000 people diagnosed with cancer annually, this innovative approach significantly enhances our understanding of the disease.
    Brigitte Ryder, Living with Cancer | Judith Mwansa, National Cancer Registry | Laura De Almeida, National Cancer Registry | Belinda Wagner, Living with Cancer | Dr Mazvita Muchengeti, National Cancer Registry | Gillian Bridger, managing director at Ogilvy Health
    The registry provides cancer patients a central platform on which to manage their health and find community support, highlighting how research and treatment advancements are making cancer a manageable condition. Supported by Ogilvy Health's cutting-edge modern marketing, the patient-led cancer registry is a joint effort launched by Living with Cancer (LWC) and the National Cancer Registry (NCR), which operates under the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

    The goal of this landmark initiative is to enrol one million registrations in the registry, creating a robust platform for cancer research and surveillance, policy-making, and patient support.

    "I am proud of the powerful impact our partnership with Living with Cancer has made in supporting this initiative. This collaboration anchors Ogilvy Health's commitment to driving positive change, offering hope and tangible benefits to those affected by cancer," says Gillian Bridger, managing director at Ogilvy Health. "Our contributions can significantly alleviate the South African cancer crisis. By enhancing patient data, we are addressing a crucial element for advancing cancer care for everyone."

    According to Netcare Cancer Care, one in four South Africans are affected by cancer, with many succumbing to the disease undiagnosed. The most common cancers in men are prostate, lung, and colorectal, whereas in women, they are breast, cervical, and colorectal. Additionally, childhood cancers are treatable with success rates between 70% to 80% in well-resourced countries, while approximately 80% of children with cancer in Africa die without access to adequate care.

    This initiative is a call to action for patients, healthcare providers, and the broader community to join forces to collate data in the fight against cancer. “People impacted by cancer deserve a place where they can learn about their diagnosis and access a safe network to share their emotions and experiences, support one another, and foster courage and hope,” says Belinda Wager, managing director of Living with Cancer. "Each registration advances us towards a future where cancer is a chapter of triumph, not a death sentence. The registry allows meaningful contributions to research, aiding the battle against cancer."

    For more information on the patient-led cancer registry and how to register, please visit https://livingwithcancersa.co.za/countmein/.

    Read more: National Institute of Communicable Diseases, Ogilvy Health
    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

    Let's do Biz