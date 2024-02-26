Life Healthcare expands renal care services in Southern Africa

The Competition Commission has approved the acquisition of 41 Fresenius Medical Care renal dialysis clinics in South Africa by Life Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare organisation and South Africa’s second-largest private hospital group.

Source: Supplied. Life Healthcare.

The acquisition, first announced in May 2023, sees Life Healthcare’s renal dialysis footprint expand from 33 Life Renal Dialysis units in South Africa to 74 across six South African provinces, creating a comprehensive renal dialysis network across the country.

The deal also includes five renal clinics in Namibia and one in Eswatini taking the total number of clinics acquired to 47. The deal is subject to a few outstanding conditions precedent being completed with a take-on date of 1 April 2024.

Life Healthcare has more than 20 years' experience in providing renal dialysis services to chronic kidney patients in addition to its expertise in acute hospital care, acute rehabilitation, mental health, oncology and diagnostics services.

“Our strategy of diversifying from an acute-focused business to a more innovative and integrated healthcare organisation has led us to invest further in renal care,” says Adam Pyle, Life Healthcare’s chief executive officer for southern Africa.​

​“Our current renal patients are already benefiting from our integrated renal-care pathway programme, a co-ordinated end-to-end patient journey to actively deliver expert care, through a patient-centric and holistic approach.

"This is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of skilled healthcare professionals, enabled by a digital clinical management system,” says Pyle.

The integrated renal care pathway aligns with Life Healthcare’s value-based care approach of promoting improved patient outcomes, facilitating a shared value model with healthcare funders, and providing patients with the holistic care that they require.

Patient-centric services

“By expanding our renal dialysis services through this acquisition, together with our years of renal-care expertise, we’re placed in a strong position to ensure that many more chronic kidney disease patients who need life-enhancing quality care can now access our services in more locations,” says Noleen Phillipson, senior manager of Life Renal Dialysis.​

“It also means that existing and new patients of the acquired clinics added to our network will experience our patient-centric approach to care and benefit from our integrated renal care pathway programme.”

Life Healthcare has put clearly defined change-management and training plans in place to ensure business continuity and is engaging with all stakeholders involved to ensure a smooth transition so that patients continue to receive the quality care with which they are accustomed.

Phillipson says Life Healthcare is committed to improving the quality of life for patients with kidney disease.

“We believe that our expanded network of Life Renal Dialysis units is a testament to our dedication to excellence in renal care. We look forward to onboarding employees and supporting patients with a successful transition to the Life Healthcare brand.”