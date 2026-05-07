Nominations open for Wessa100 Conservation Leadership Awards

This year, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) is celebrating 100 years since it was first established in 1926. To commemorate the milestone, it is taking its annual Wessa100 Conservation Leadership Awards nationwide to honour the individuals and organisations that have shaped South Africa’s environmental progress over the past century.

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The awards will honour 100 conservation leaders – from grassroots community groups to educators, corporates, youth leaders and lifelong environmental champions.

Highlighting conservation stories

“For 100 years, Wessa has been shaped by people who chose to act – often quietly, consistently, and without recognition. These awards are about bringing those stories to light.

“They are about honouring individuals and organisations whose work has created real, measurable change for our environment and communities,” says Cindy-Lee Cloete, CEO of Wessa.

The awards aim not only to recognise excellence, but to elevate stories of impact that have driven meaningful environmental conservation and education across South Africa.

Nominees may come from any sector, provided their work demonstrates tangible outcomes and the potential for broader national impact.

Award categories include Individuals, Youth (under 35), Corporations, Community and volunteer groups, Educator of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

The Rising Star Award, a new addition, identifies and honours the next generation of environmental leaders who are already demonstrating innovation and impact.

The CEO Awards, also new, will see the Wessa CEO recognise two individuals with a proven track record of going above and beyond in their roles, showing a strong commitment to their communities and the environment.

In addition, the Wessa Sable Award for Wessa Members and Staff (internal) will, in honour of Wessa’s 100-year milestone, recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organisation.

Nominations open

Each category will recognise multiple outstanding contributors, with selected winners invited to attend the official awards ceremony at Wessa’s 100th AGM in October 2026.

Wessa is encouraging all South Africans to take part by nominating individuals or organisations whose work has made a real difference.

The Wessa100 Conservation Leadership Awards may also be made posthumously.

Nominations are now open and close at 5pm on 31 July 2026, with submissions evaluated by the Wessa Awards Committee based on the strength and evidence of impact provided.

“One of the most important aspects of these awards is that anyone can nominate,” says Morgan Griffiths, chief operations officer at Wessa.

“Across the country, there are individuals, educators, youth leaders and community groups doing extraordinary work that often goes unseen.

“This is an opportunity to elevate those contributions and ensure they are recognised at a national level.

“We encourage nominators to go beyond simply putting a name forward – strong nominations that clearly demonstrate impact, outcomes and sustained effort will play a critical role in ensuring these stories are properly acknowledged.”