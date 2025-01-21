Nominations open for SA's dairy industry game changer award

Agri-Expo, in partnership with Hollard, is on the lookout for South Africa’s next dairy industry game-changer. Industry stakeholders are invited to nominate individuals making a significant impact in this crucial sector. The deadline for nominations is 5 March 2025.

Source: Supplied | Hollard Game Changer Award SA Dairy Awards 2024

Last year, 34-year-old Clement October was named the inaugural recipient of the Hollard Game Changer Award. October’s remarkable 15-year journey, from a 19-year-old apprentice to an award-winning head cheesemaker at Klein River Cheese at Stanford, highlights the transformative power of dedication and support.

Investing in the future of SA dairy

“The Game Changer Award was established to recognise and inspire young achievers who have already made significant strides in the dairy industry,” says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo.

Agri-Expo has hosted the South African Dairy Championships, Africa’s oldest and biggest dairy competition in Africa, since 1834. More than 1,000 dairy products compete each year for the prestigious titles of SA Champion, the Qualité Mark of Excellence, and Product of the Year.

The 2025 Hollard Game Changer Award recipient will be announced at the South African Dairy Awards on 8 April, receiving a cash prize of R50 000, sponsored by Hollard.

"Progress and development are essential for any industry," says Andries Wiese, Hollard's National Business Development Manager. “With the Hollard Game Changer award, we believe we get to tap into the energy and skill of these incredibly diverse and talented young individuals and create a better future for the dairy industry.

"Encouraging these young voices and acknowledging their contribution to the dairy industry is key to a sustainable future.”

Agri-Expo invites nominations for individuals under the age of 40 years who are actively contributing to the South African dairy industry. To submit a nomination, complete the form at https://cheesesa.co.za/nominate.

For enquiries, contact az.oc.opxeirga@ettolrahc.

Visit https://cheesesa.co.za/ for more details.