Newsflash from the North-West University: Labour market withdrawal is on the rise

South Africa’s labour market is not only producing unemployment. It is increasingly producing withdrawal. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) shows that employment declined by 345,000 in the first quarter of 2026, while labour force participation fell further to 59%. The official unemployment rate rose to 32.7%, yet beneath these headline figures lies a more unsettling pattern in which growing numbers of working-age South Africans are gradually disengaging from the labour market altogether.

What makes this shift significant is that the latest QLFS places greater emphasis on labour underutilisation measures beyond unemployment itself. This is more than a statistical refinement. It reflects a quiet recognition that unemployment alone no longer captures the full structure of labour market exclusion in South Africa. A more grounded reading of the data suggests that the country is confronting a layered crisis in which open unemployment and hidden withdrawal coexist and reinforce one another. Prolonged exclusion is gradually pushing more people out of active job-seeking altogether.

This changes not only how exclusion is experienced, but also how the labour market itself should be understood. While the official unemployment rate captures only those who remain actively involved in the job-search process, the latest QLFS shows that nearly 3.9 million South Africans are now classified as discouraged work-seekers. The result is a statistical adjustment in which the headline figure can appear stable or even improve, while the underlying reality of exclusion remains largely unchanged. Over the past five years, labour force participation has remained stagnant or declined even when employment recorded modest gains, indicating that part of the adjustment is occurring through withdrawal rather than absorption.

The persistence and scale of withdrawal suggest a labour market problem that extends beyond cyclical weakness into the structure of exclusion itself. The issue is no longer only the scarcity of jobs, but the growing detachment of many South Africans from the expectation that sustained participation in the labour market will produce meaningful opportunity.

Withdrawal, in this context, reflects not a preference for inactivity, but a rational adaptation to persistently weak prospects of labour market entry.

This pattern has broader implications for how South Africa understands economic participation. Labour markets do not merely distribute income. They shape social expectations, structure daily routines, and influence whether individuals experience themselves as connected to or excluded from the economy. Persistent withdrawal therefore carries consequences that extend beyond employment statistics alone. It gradually alters how citizens relate to institutions, opportunity and even to the future itself.

Open unemployment remains visible because people continue searching, applying and demanding entry into the economy. Withdrawal unfolds through declining participation, discouraged work-seeking and the gradual erosion of belief that the labour market remains meaningfully open at all.

South Africa’s labour market crisis is becoming increasingly structural, measured not only by how many people cannot find work, but by how many no longer believe the search will lead anywhere.



