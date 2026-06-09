The importance of mental wellbeing in school sport

Sport is an integral part of South African culture and young athletes work hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport disciplines. Unfortunately, their emotional wellbeing can be severely impacted by the pressures of high-level competitive sports, especially at school level.

The North-West University’s (NWU) Centre for Health and Human Performance (CHHP) is shedding light on the psychological demands placed on children in sport and the importance of balancing performance with healthy development.

Dr Michelle Bach, lecturer and senior clinical psychologist at the CHHP, says many children are training and competing at increasingly high levels from a young age. “Children are peaking much earlier due to targeted training, often driven by parents or coaches who see potential, or by the desire to gain access to top schools. Unfortunately, this can negatively impact their emotional wellbeing and development.”

According to Dr Bach, more parents are seeking sport psychology support for their children, often in response to emotional and behavioural challenges. “We commonly see anxiety under pressure, anxiety attacks at home, or even temper outbursts during games. These reactions often indicate that a child is not emotionally prepared for the level of pressure they are experiencing.”

“If I do not perform, then who am I?”

She says childhood development plays a crucial role in how young athletes experience sport. “In children between the ages of six and twelve, one of the most important developmental tasks is building a sense of achievement. The difficulty is that this has shifted toward performance rather than simply valuing who the child is.”

Dr Bach points out that when a child’s sense of self becomes tied solely to performance, it can create vulnerability. “If I become what I do, what happens when I don’t perform? We then see that struggles off the field or court begin to emerge.” This can be particularly challenging during adolescence, when identity formation becomes even more important.

Injuries or inconsistent performance can further destabilise a child’s sense of self, she says. “If a child suddenly cannot participate or perform, they may feel they have no identity or self-worth. That is a significant emotional risk during the high school years.”

Dr Bach believes mental and emotional development should receive the same attention as physical and technical training. “Parents often invest significantly in coaching and fitness, but the emotional component is left behind. The earlier this aspect is developed, the better we can safeguard children against emotional difficulties in sport.”

She emphasises that sport psychology is not only for addressing problems, but also for building resilience and emotional skills that support long-term participation and enjoyment.

Striking a balance between support and pressure

How will parents and coaches know if there is a problem? Changes in behaviour are often the first indication that a child may be struggling. “We typically see withdrawal or, on the other hand, increased frustration or aggression toward parents and peers,” says Dr Bach. Feelings of inadequacy can also lead to jealousy or competitiveness that extends beyond healthy boundaries.

She says other warning signs include shifts in eating and sleeping patterns. “Children may eat less due to concerns about weight or eat more to meet perceived performance demands. Anxiety can also disrupt sleep, while oversleeping can sometimes be a form of avoidance.” A loss of interest in training or reluctance to attend practices is another common indicator.

Prolonged pressure without adequate emotional support can have lasting consequences. “When children lose their sense of achievement and self-worth early on, we often see burnout in high school,” Dr Bach explains. This may result in a child dropping out of sport altogether or experiencing a decline in academic performance.

She adds that some education systems and countries limit high-level competition in younger age groups to allow children to develop more holistically. “It is important that children are given the opportunity to grow emotionally, not just to perform.”

Encouragement versus pressure

Finding the right balance between encouragement and pressure can be challenging for parents because challenge is not a bad thing. It can help children stay focused and grow, but, says Dr Bach, it must remain healthy.

She advises parents to ensure that enjoyment remains central to participation. “Children should enjoy what they do. Parents also need to recognise when a child needs a break and allow time away from structured sport without guilt.”

Ultimately, she emphasises the importance of reinforcing intrinsic self-worth. “Parents play a key role in helping children understand that who they are is enough, not just what they achieve.”

She says the CHHP offers professional support for young athletes and their families to help promote both performance and wellbeing. For more information, email az.ca.uwn@ofniWPI or visit https://health-sciences.nwu.ac.za/chhp.

Follow the link to the published article here: CHHP highlights the importance of mental wellbeing in school sport.



