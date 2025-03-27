New SA study uncovers the key to quality early learning for every child

A recent SmartStart study provides strong evidence that early learning programmes in homes and community venues can significantly improve children's outcomes, even at scale.

The research looked at the impact of SmartStart’s national network of 13,000 early learning programmes (ELPs), which are supported by 13 implementing partners and four branches in every type of community across the country, and investigated whether they can keep improving outcomes for children as the network rapidly expands.

A team of independent researchers, including Professor Sarah Chapman from the University of Cape Town as the principal investigator, used South Africa’s Early Learning Outcomes Measure (Elom) to track the progress of 551 children in SmartStart ELPs over an eight-month period.

They found that the proportion of children “on track” increased by a remarkable 20 points from 45% to 65%, while the proportion of those "falling far behind" nearly halved.

This meant a dramatic reduction in the achievement gap between children from low- and high-income households, falling from 25 points to just six points. Importantly, the SmartStart cohort outperformed the national Thrive by Five Index benchmark.

Grace Matlhape, CEO of SmartStart, said:

"This study tells two stories. One is about the infinite abundance in every child in South Africa and our responsibility as a society to ensure that their potential is fully released.

"The second is about the abundant potential of the hundreds of thousands of under-employed women living in low-income communities – and their ability to transform the futures of children when given the right skills and resources.

Kulula Manona, chief director for foundations for learning in the Department of Basic Education, remarked:

"This study shines a light on the incredible potential of our children when provided with the right developmental and learning opportunities.

"It also underscores the critical role of community-based early learning programmes, and the dedicated practitioners who deliver them, in bridging the early learning access gap."

At the time of publication, this is the largest Elom evaluation of a South African early learning intervention to date. Professor Chapman from the University of Cape Town, lead researcher, said:

“The implications of this study go beyond South Africa, demonstrating that effectiveness isn't contingent on costly infrastructure and equipment, but on empowering practitioners with the right tools, skills and support. Simple, everyday practices, including nurturing care, lots of talk, and child-centred play, can transform outcomes for young children.”