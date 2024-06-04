Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupMesh TradePrimedia BroadcastingAICPA & CIMASAICAAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Economy Analysis South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    New GNU cabinet boosts business and investor confidence

    Raymond ParsonsBy Raymond Parsons
    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    In response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the new Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet, Raymond Parsons of NWU Business School shares his insights:
    Source: @PresidencyZA/X. President Cyril Ramaphosa is duly elected President of the Republic during the first sitting of the National Assembly of the 7th Parliament in Cape Town.
    Source: @PresidencyZA/X. President Cyril Ramaphosa is duly elected President of the Republic during the first sitting of the National Assembly of the 7th Parliament in Cape Town.

    The much-anticipated announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the new GNU Cabinet is, as a whole, good for business and investor confidence.

    The markets are likely to respond positively as they digest the new mix of Cabinet appointments. Political certainty is essential to underpin the investment and job-rich growth that SA needs.

    Although there is a tough road ahead, the challenge is to now consolidate a sufficiently powerful guiding and stable GNU that capitalises on the positive momentum that has been generated by the outcome of the 2024 elections.

    The GNU must therefore expedite the implementation of necessary economic reforms, as the overall election message was a clear instruction to deliver.

    Urgency and collaboration

    The first step for the GNU in delivering change would be to establish a sense of urgency. In the past, procrastination was one of the major enemies of delivery. Delivery at various levels of government needs to be pursued by the new Cabinet urgently, consistently and strategically. In this regard the GNU Cabinet does already reflect a re-organisation of certain portfolios within an enlarged Cabinet.

    SA must now seize the opportunity to do things differently and better. To achieve this, the GNU needs to also strengthen and expand its collaboration with the private sector to harness it to expedite delivery.

    The business community will particularly want to interact with the new incumbents of the interlocking economic ‘cluster’ in the Cabinet, as their decisions will be influential in shaping SA’s future economic policy environment.

    A GNU ‘team effort’ will require a high level of sustained, disciplined political leadership. A major step for the GNU Cabinet would therefore be to outline an agreed economic agenda soon that ensures greater certainty in its policies and actions. The more reform gains momentum under the GNU, the more policy uncertainty will recede, and confidence in SA’s economic prospects will expand.

    Read more: Raymond Parsons, Cyril Ramaphosa, GNU
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Raymond Parsons

    Professor Raymond Parsons is the economist at the North-West University (NWU).

    Related

    Source: @GovernmentZA/X. SA's continued finance minister, Enoch Godongwana.
    Godongwana holds onto Finance Ministry in new Cabinet
     17 hours
    Source: Reuters.
    South African rand rallies on hope DA and ANC can agree on cabinet posts
     3 days
    Source: @DIRCO_ZA/X
    Navigating healthcare reforms in South Africa’s GNU
    27 Jun 2024
    Mandlakazi Mpahlwa, managing director, Joe Public Engage.
    Exclusive: Public relations to play an important role as SA moves towards the GNU
     24 Jun 2024
    Source: © LinkedIn
    ANC-DA deal: "Step toward economic renewal" - Lew Geffen Sotheby
    18 Jun 2024
    Bridging the ECD gap through parent and caregiver programmes
    The Social Employment FundBridging the ECD gap through parent and caregiver programmes
    10 Jun 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa's economic struggles persist amid negative GDP growth and low investment
     6 Jun 2024
    It&#x2019;s business as usual at medical schemes
    BonitasIt’s business as usual at medical schemes
    4 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz