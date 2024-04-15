Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRIMC ConferenceBroad MediaSA SharesMDNTVGreenCapeAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Magatte Wade , Economics, Africa and its Future...

Magatte Wade , Economics, Africa and its Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nervous markets as Middle East tension rises

    Andre CilliersBy Andre Cilliers
    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Markets are on edge as traders await Israel's response to yesterday's attack by Iran.
    Source: - AI generated.
    Source: Pixabay - AI generated.

    Reaction in markets has been fairly muted for now, with US bond yields a touch higher and the dollar trading near Friday's stronger closing levels.

    The DXY index is holding on to the 106.00 level with the dollar sitting at 1.0654 against the euro, 1.2461 against the pound, and at 153.87 against the yen.

    The rand remains resilient in the face of the strong dollar and is currently trading flat at 18.85 as higher precious metal prices and improved terms of trade provide support.

    Developments in the Middle East over the next few days are likely to remain the main focus and driver for currency moves and to keep the dollar on the front foot.

    Oil price dips despite tensions

    Brent crude has opened marginally lower at just above the $90.00 mark, with markets still trying to gauge the risk to oil supply in the wake of Iran's widely expected attack on Israel.

    Gold is trading flat at $2,355 this morning, while platinum and palladium have started the new week on a negative note.

    Read more: gold, platinum, Andre Cilliers, palladium, TreasuryONE
    NextOptions

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.

    Related

    Dr Steve Chingwaru graduated with a PhD from Stellenbosch University. Source: Stefan Els/Stellenbosch University
    Zimbabwean scientist makes billions-worth gold discovery in South Africa
    2 Apr 2024
    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Amplats output decline shows more pain for PGMs
     24 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Middle East tensions spark Gold and oil surge, yet rand resilient
     18 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Israeli shekel plunges to 8-year low
     16 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Global markets navigate tensions amid Gaza siege
     10 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Israel's sweeping Gaza siege sparks financial market jitters
     9 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Middle East conflict spurs risk-off scenario
     9 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Dollar soars; pressuring commodity prices
     6 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz