Meeting South Africa’s critical demand for corporate leaders

With the South African job market showing signs of recovery since 2022, the demand for managerial talent remains strong. The 2024 National List of Occupations in High Demand highlights the significant need for qualified talent across various management roles, including Financial, IT, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing, Logistics, project and general managers. Sector-specific demand is especially high in healthcare, financial services, retail and technology, where effective management is critical for navigating complex challenges and driving business growth.

SACAP (The South African College of Applied Psychology), a leading institution in applied psychology education, has introduced a new internationally accredited Bachelor of Social Science Honours Degree in Business Management. The 18-month part-time, online program aims to tackle not only the shortage of management skills but also the ongoing issues related to the quality of leadership in the corporate sector. SACAP distinguishes itself from traditional business training by incorporating a psychology-based approach to leadership development. This unique methodology provides graduates with a deep understanding of human behaviour, interpersonal dynamics, and the complexities of group relationships.

Ashley Motene, Industrial Psychologist and SACAP’s Senior Academic Programme Developer in the Management & Leadership faculty explains, "SACAP’s Business Management Honours programme aims to develop advanced 21st-century leadership capabilities. Our graduates will not only expand on business management fundamentals, but they’ll also gain the interpersonal and ethical leadership skills necessary to thrive in today’s business landscape. Graduates will be prepared to communicate effectively, develop emotional intelligence, think critically, and engage in collaborative practices, all of which are essential for contemporary leadership. The curriculum encourages innovative thinking and adaptability, equipping future leaders to navigate the rapidly changing business environment.”

A focus on leadership in the knowledge era

South Africa is not unique in its shortage of leadership talent. The global crisis of leadership highlights both the scarcity and quality of management talent experienced across developed economies. Today’s successful business leaders need a much broader and deeper skills-set to effectively guide their teams and organisations through the challenges and complexities of the Knowledge Era.

The Bachelor of Social Science Honours Degree in Business Management at SACAP is designed to align with the demands of today's business world. Students will gain in-depth knowledge of business management theory, improve their communication skills, and enhance their ability to critically evaluate and resolve problems. These skills are combined with the development of strong leadership capabilities, with a focus on multicultural awareness and managing workplace diversity.

“SACAP's business management program equips graduates with a profound understanding of human behaviour, motivation, and diversity management,” says Tania De Villiers, Sacap’s academic programme developer in management and leadership. “This perspective is invaluable for effective leadership, as graduates are taught to apply psychological principles to enhance organisational culture, build lasting trust and inspire employee engagement. It is an approach that helps them navigate the complexities of leadership in a fast-changing knowledge-driven economy, where the capacities for emotional intelligence and self-reflection are as critical for success, as resilience, adaptability and agility.”

Bridging the skills gap with Sacap’s Business Management Honours Degree

As South African organisations continue to seek leaders who can adapt to a rapidly evolving economy, the skills gap in the managerial labour market becomes increasingly apparent. SACAP’s programme is designed to address this gap by developing graduates who are not only proficient in business theory but also adept at applying these principles in real-world settings.

The new Honours programme is designed for both recent graduates and full-time professionals seeking to advance their careers. For graduates fresh out of their Bachelor’s degrees, this programme provides a seamless transition to postgraduate studies, expanding their career prospects and setting them on a path for attaining a Master’s degree. Full-time employees will find that the skills and knowledge gained are directly applicable to their current roles, enhancing their effectiveness and potential for career advancement. Emphasising continuous professional development also promotes lifelong learning and prepares employees for future leadership opportunities.

Ashley concludes, “We are seeing a growing demand for postgraduate studies in South Africa. Many young South Africans want a more specialised education focused on building specific skills-sets that will open up more career pathways and increase their opportunities for career advancement. An Honours qualification is beneficial for graduates considering working overseas, as it provides advanced knowledge and in-demand skills such as critical analysis and ethical decision-making. The SACAP Honours programme in Business Management is a vital opportunity to enhance capabilities and gain a deeper understanding that makes them highly competitive candidates in the global job market.”

Applications now open

Applications for SACAP’s Bachelor of Social Science Honours Degree in Business Management are now open, with the first intake starting in February 2025. This innovative, part-time programme runs for 18 months online and offers a transformative learning experience that prepares students for leadership roles in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more about the programme here.



