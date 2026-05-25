Meet Carmen Lerm, the 'Weskus Guru' behind FusionDesign and West Coast Way

Some people build brands, others build connections. For more than 20 years, FusionDesign founder Carmen Lerm has done both. She has helped businesses, destinations, and communities share stories that feel real, meaningful, and memorable.

Carmen Lerm

Known as the 'Weskus Guru', Lerm is a respected figure in tourism marketing and branding across the Western Cape. Through her work with West Coast Way, she has shaped how travellers experience the Cape West Coast. At the same time, she has guided businesses in finding their voice and strengthening their identity.

At the heart of her work is her role as a brand specialist. This means she understands that branding is about more than just logos or ads. It involves perception, connection, and creating a story that people genuinely want to be part of.

Over the years, Lerm has worked across a variety of tourism, lifestyle, and corporate sectors, gaining extensive experience marketing destinations in and around Cape Town. Her work has included collaborations with well-known brands such as City Sightseeing South Africa, Emirates Airlines, Groot Constantia, Gauteng Tourism, Distell, Bidvest, Metropolitan Health, and SAA.

Her strong, creative and strategic foundation is backed by a BA (Honours) degree in Visual Communication from Stellenbosch University, along with further studies in sustainable entrepreneurship, digital marketing, SEO, content management, and communication strategy.

So, what is a brand specialist?

A brand specialist shapes how a business or destination is viewed. Their work includes brand identity, communication strategy, marketing campaigns, public relations, and customer connection. Simply put, they help brands find their voice and ensure people remember it.

For Lerm, branding goes beyond visuals. It includes emotion, consistency, and creating experiences that resonate with people. Beyond the technical aspects of branding, Lerm excels at understanding people – what resonates with them, what inspires them, and what builds trust.

Building brands with meaning

Through FusionDesign, Lerm has collaborated with businesses in tourism, hospitality, lifestyle, and corporate sectors. She helps them create professional and impactful brand identities. From websites and brochures to digital campaigns and media strategy, each project aims to make brands stand out. Her approach is warm, collaborative, and rooted in genuine communication. This has become increasingly valuable in a noisy world.

The vision behind West Coast Way

Lerm’s passion extends beyond businesses and into destination marketing through West Coast Way, a marketing platform for the Cape West Coast of South Africa.

Long before 'road trip culture' gained popularity, Lerm recognised the tourism potential of the region. She helped position the West Coast as one of South Africa’s most loved travel destinations.

Through themed travel routes, local storytelling, media partnerships, and tourism campaigns, West Coast Way attracts travellers while supporting local economies and communities. This ability to connect people to places, and places to opportunity, has earned Lerm the affectionate title of 'Weskus Guru'.

More than marketing

Lerm approaches marketing with a strong focus on people and connection. Her work supports local businesses, promotes tourism growth, and helps brands communicate in a way that feels honest and relatable. No matter the project, her philosophy remains the same: strong brands are built through real connection.

In many ways, this is what she has spent her career doing: strengthening connections between people, places, and stories that deserve to be seen.

Discover more about FusionDesign (@fusiondesignsa) and West Coast Way (@westcoastwaysa) by visiting their websites or following their journeys on social media.



