Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pert IndustrialsOctotelOppoBET SoftwareBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Technology News South Africa

Liquid, Google and Anthropic team up to power Africa's digital transformation

6 Mar 2024
6 Mar 2024
Liquid C2 has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud and Anthropic. This partnership aims to provide advanced cloud computing, cybersecurity, and generative AI (gen AI) solutions to businesses across Africa. The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in November 2023 between Liquid C2 and Google Cloud.
Thomas Kurian, Strive Masiyiwa and Daniela Amodei at the partnership announcement. Source: Supplied
Thomas Kurian, Strive Masiyiwa and Daniela Amodei at the partnership announcement. Source: Supplied

Liquid C2 will gain access to Google Cloud's expertise and solutions in cybersecurity, cloud offerings, AI, data analytics, and collaboration tools. Customers can expect enhanced security measures, advanced cloud technologies, and a commitment to data protection.

This partnership positions Liquid as the leading managed security service provider (MSSP) for Google Cloud in Africa. Additionally, this allows Liquid to offer Anthropic's AI models through Google's Vertex AI platform, allowing businesses to develop and deploy AI solutions within their cloud environments.

Inquiry chair James Hodge is leading the public hearings. Source: YouTube.
Elon Musk's X Corp faces backlash for refusing to participate in Competition Commission inquiry

  1 day

"Our collaborations with Google Cloud and Anthropic represent a significant step in our development as a leading provider of cloud and cybersecurity solutions in Africa," said a Strive Masiyiwa, cofounder and executive chair of Liquid parent company Cassava Technologies.

"We are committed to delivering solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of Africa's digital transformation."

Liquid will also introduce Google Workspace, a cloud-based collaboration platform with embedded gen AI tools, to customers across Africa. This collaboration is expected to benefit African businesses by providing them with robust cybersecurity, improved collaboration tools, and access to advanced AI capabilities.

Generative AI is a business tool

“Businesses are increasingly turning to generative AI to drive operational efficiencies, improve the customer experience, and empower their employees like never before," explained Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

"Building on Google’s commitment to investing $1bn to boost Africa’s digital transformation, our collaborations with market leaders like Liquid C2 and Anthropic will help bring gen AI, security, and other cloud technologies to businesses across the continent."

"This partnership has the opportunity to transform how African businesses serve and engage their customers as we provide them a foundation for innovation.”

Liquid is also partnering with Anthropic to develop AI solutions for large enterprises seeking to improve productivity and revenue growth. Anthropic's AI models excel in complex reasoning, content generation, and coding.

AI development

This partnership aims to empower African businesses with advanced AI solutions. By integrating AI models across various industries, Liquid and Anthropic aim to accelerate business growth in Africa.

Over 80% of Africa's largest businesses in more than 31 countries currently utilise Liquid C2's digital technologies and the Cassava company remains a multi-vendor provider, ensuring its customers have access to a wide range of solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Liquid C2 and Google Cloud, bringing frontier AI to businesses across Africa," commented Daniela Amodei, president of Anthropic.

"Combining Anthropic's safe, steerable AI with Google Cloud's secure, scalable infrastructure means this partnership has huge potential to enable African companies to grow."

Read more: Strive Masiyiwa, technology partnership, Google Cloud, Cassava Technologies, generative AI, Liquid C2
NextOptions

Related

5 trends driving change in SA&#x2019;s retail industry
5 trends driving change in SA’s retail industry
 26 Feb 2024
Source: © 123rf The IAB South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees as it calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups
IAB SA announces three new committees, calls for nominations to eight committees
26 Feb 2024
Google renamed Bard, gets into its Gemini era
Google renames Bard, goes all in on Gemini with new subscription plan
 8 Feb 2024
Johannesburg joins 40 other cloud regions. Source: Google
Joburg goes live as operational Google Cloud region
 4 Feb 2024
Gemini Pro now powers Google Bard
Google brings advanced AI model Gemini to Bard in South Africa
 1 Feb 2024
Gur Geva, founder of iiDENTIFii
Is voice banking the Achilles heel of consumer security?
24 Jan 2024
4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
 23 Jan 2024
#BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
#BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
 19 Jan 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz