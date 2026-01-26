South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    KZN Education formalises strategic partnership with Beier Group

    The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has formalised a strategic partnership with the Beier Group aimed at advancing academic excellence and strengthening skills development across the province.
    26 Jan 2026
    26 Jan 2026
    Image:
    Image: @SAgovnews on X

    In a statement on Monday, the department said it convened a strategic engagement with the Beier Group on 23 January 2026 in Pinetown, led by the Head of Department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo. The engagement culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in public–private collaboration.

    In terms of the agreement, the Beier Group will sponsor an all-expenses-paid engineering bursary for one of the department’s top achievers. The initiative reinforces a shared commitment to nurturing scarce skills and building a future-ready workforce in KwaZulu-Natal.

    The department welcomed the partnership, noting that it underscores the critical role of collaboration between government and industry in expanding access to higher education opportunities and empowering high-performing learners from the province.

    Speaking during the engagement, Ngcobo emphasised the importance of leveraging private sector partnerships to unlock opportunities for deserving learners, particularly in priority fields such as engineering, which are central to economic growth and development.

    “The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to strengthening strategic partnerships that support learner success, promote excellence, and contribute meaningfully to human capital development in the province,” the statement read.

    Read more: MOU signed, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
