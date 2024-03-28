Jamie Williams appointed head of Nederburg’s white wine team

Nederburg has announced the appointment of Jamie Williams as the new head of its white wine team, a role she steps into after six years as assistant winemaker. Jamie brings a vibrant energy and a deep passion for winemaking to her new position, continuing a journey that has seen her develop from a student of molecular biology and biotechnology to a celebrated winemaker.

Jamie Williams, Head of White Wine, Nederburg

Academic journey and early career

Williams, a Cape Town native, began her academic journey with a BSc that initially focused on molecular biology and biotechnology, later shifting to wine biotechnology. After graduating, she gained valuable international experience in California in 2016 before returning to South Africa. Her career trajectory includes an internship as a laboratory analyst at Die Bergkelder, followed by a role as a harvest cellar intern, before joining Nederburg in 2018.

Promotion and recognition

Her promotion to lead the white wine team is a testament to her dedication and expertise. “It’s affirming to lead a team, to help build a wine legacy on the shoulders of giants,” Williams expressed, acknowledging the significance of her new role and the heritage of the Nederburg brand.

One of Williams’s notable achievements came recently when The Winemasters Noble Late Harvest, a product of her efforts, won the Investec Trophy for Best Dessert Wine at the 2024 Trophy Wine Show with an impressive score of 98. This accolade highlights her skill and dedication to her craft.

Balancing personal and professional life

Balancing her professional life, Williams is also a wife and mother, raised by a single mom and her late grandmother, she now has two children of her own. “That’s how I try to live and enjoy my life. But with balance and with many layers. I’m a wife, a mom, a winemaker, a friend, a daughter, a granddaughter, a colleague,” she shares.

Reflecting on her journey, Williams recalls her vibrant university days. “I was always the wild one on campus during my varsity days. Sporting pink boots and whatever. Call me expressive!” she says.

Williams’s new role not only marks a professional milestone but also presents an opportunity to share her love for wine with a broader audience. “I get excited about sharing wine with a new generation of current and potential wine lovers and my peers. This new job creates an even bigger opportunity to do just that,” she explains.

Life beyond winemaking

Outside of her winemaking duties, Williams enjoys a variety of music, from popular South African artists like Tyla and Jimmy Nevis to hip-hop and Amapiano. She also values spending quality time with family and friends, often organizing weekend getaways to the city or the scenic West Coast.

“I’m so lucky to have an excellent support system, so I make a point of getting the crowd together for a weekend break-away to the city. We love the platteland (where we live) and an occasional trip to the beautiful West Coast, but a regular dose of city life is also good,” Williams concludes.

Williams and her team will be taking Nederburg’s popular sensorial Dinner of Discovery Series to various cities and towns across South Africa. “You can catch me and members of our entire team, together with our top tunes, at our just launched roadshow. We’re taking our popular sensorial Dinner of Discovery Series to some of our favourite cities and towns in Mzansi! Go to our blog or sign up for our newsletter to find out where we’ll be next.