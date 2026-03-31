BehindtheSelfie: iProspect MD Chantel Harrison on longevity and meaning

This week, we chat with iProspect MD Chantel Harrison. A subsidiary of Dentsu, the agency keeps her constantly on the move—and she wouldn’t have it any other way. Always on the go, Harrison embodies a “lean in” mindset, ready to take on every opportunity that comes her way.

Chantel Harrison is the MD of iProspect. Source: Supplied.

What first drew you into advertising, and what still excites you about it?

I was drawn into advertising because it never stays the same. It’s an ever‑evolving industry that constantly challenges you and I love a challenge. That sense of continuous change is still what excites me today. Every day brings something new to learn, build, or rethink, and that keeps me energised.

What’s a day in the life of the iProspect MD really like?

My day is a mix of movement and people. It’s meetings, brainstorming sessions with the team, coffee catch‑ups with media owners, client check‑ins, and one of my favourite parts is coaching the young people in our team.

Which campaign or piece of work made you think, “This one really took off”?

In my previous role as commercial director, we reinvented how we engaged with media partners by creating a sustainable three‑way partnership model. It shifted how the business operated and delivered real meaning to the work which is something that’s still with me today.

I work in an industry that sells products to people who often don’t need them, but the ethos my team lives by keeps me grounded because it’s real. The gap we had in the market was that many commercials lacked longevity or meaning. Reinventing that approach changed everything.

How does being MD shape the way you see storytelling and ideas?

Storytelling is critical to the longevity of our industry. We’ve forgotten how to truly tell stories, and if we don’t bring that back, we risk reaching a point of collapse. I see storytelling as essential to our craft, especially storytelling that reflects a South African narrative. We need to move with culture, stay entrenched in it, and let it guide the ideas we create.

Who or what keeps you inspired?

I’m inspired by the ambition to build a global media innovation powerhouse. That vision keeps me focused.

But my biggest inspiration is my son. He thinks differently, he’s unbelievably adaptive and a quick learner. I want to contribute to the world his generation will inherit, and his perspective reminds me to stay open, curious, and brave.

What are you reading, watching, or listening to right now?

I stay plugged into the news because it’s important for me to keep up with current issues.

I’m also listening to a range of podcasts, including:

Burned Out and Over It

Vusi Thembekwayo

Oprah

IMO Presents: The Look Live

The Jefferson Fisher Podcast

They all offer something different in terms of insight, challenge, and reflection.

Any advice for the next generation of leaders?

This generation is a “lean‑in” generation, and leadership needs to meet them there. Lean in, truly hear them, and listen to understand rather than to respond. We’re often quick to dismiss ideas because they’re not ours, but there are gems in their thinking.

And don’t be afraid to make mistakes. No real breakthrough has ever come from being risk‑averse.