Inside the pressures of modern learning

Why emotional resilience is a prerequisite for academic success

During Stress Awareness Month, attention turns to a pressing issue in South Africa’s education system: learners face unprecedented pressure but often lack the means to cope.

What was once a manageable academic journey has become a constant balancing act. Today’s learners must juggle schoolwork, social pressures, digital distractions, and growing anxiety about the future, creating a uniquely challenging environment. As we consider these pressures, it becomes clear that academic stress is only one piece of a much larger puzzle.

According to the World Health Organisation (2025), one in seven young people aged 10 to 19 live with a mental disorder, most commonly anxiety and depression. These challenges are not separate from the classroom. They are increasingly influencing concentration, confidence, and engagement.

In South Africa, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) estimates up to one in five teenagers experience anxiety or depression, which often appears not as a visible crisis but as withdrawal, avoidance of certain subjects, or quiet decline despite ability.

“This is no longer about whether learners are capable,” says Clive Robinson, MD and founder of Tutor Doctor South Africa. “We are seeing learners who have the ability, but not the capacity to manage the pressure around them.” This shift highlights how pressure can become counterproductive rather than motivating.

When pressure turns counterproductive

While stress can motivate, constant pressure undermines focus and confidence, leading to avoidance and widening gaps in understanding. This cycle of pressure and underperformance reinforces itself over time.

The signs are often subtle. Changes in mood, disrupted sleep, reduced participation, or a drop in engagement can indicate that a learner is struggling.

By the time marks begin to fall, the issue is rarely just academic. Unmanaged pressure compounds over time, making it harder to recover and rebuild confidence.

Early intervention is critical. Creating environments where learners feel safe to ask for help can prevent short-term challenges from becoming long-term setbacks.

Rebuilding confidence, not just results

Sustained pressure changes learners’ self-perception. Difficulty is often seen as an inability, reinforcing disengagement. Shifting this mindset is key. Learners need to understand that ability develops over time, and that struggling is part of the process.

Often, accumulated gaps in understanding drive pressure. One-to-one support can help learners regain confidence and re-engage.

A growing support gap at home

This pressure does not exist in isolation. Many households are under increasing strain, with rising living costs and longer working hours leaving parents with less time and capacity to provide consistent academic support.

The result is a widening support gap: learners must achieve highly, but support systems at home and school are stretched.

What support looks like

Parents, tutors, and caregivers play a critical role. Consider these practical ways to offer support:

Create space for open, judgement-free conversation



Focus on progress rather than perfection



Build balanced routines that include rest



Break tasks into manageable steps



Watch for behavioural changes



Act early when challenges arise

Preparing for what comes next

The transition to tertiary education requires greater independence and academic resilience. Many learners struggle to adapt without effective stress management.

Resilience is built over time, through consistent support and the opportunity to rebuild confidence along the way.

Redefining success

Stress Awareness Month is a reminder that academic success and mental well-being cannot be separated.

If learners are expected to perform, they must also be equipped to cope.

Because in today’s learning environment, resilience is no longer a soft skill. It is a requirement.



