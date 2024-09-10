ICT Telecoms & Networks
Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Icasa schedules hearings on Cell C spectrum licence transfer deal

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
10 Sep 2024
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced public hearings scheduled for 19 September 2024 related to the transfer of control of key network and spectrum licences from Cell C to The Prepaid Company (TPC). The hearings will take place at the Courtyard Hotel in Waterfall City.
Cell C submitted applications in September last year to transfer control of its Individual Electronic Communications Network Service (I-ECNS), Individual Electronic Communications Service (I-ECS), and Radio Frequency Spectrum (RFS) licences to TPC.

These transfers fall under sections 13(2) and 31(2A) of the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) of 2005.

Cell C is offloading control of these licences as part of ongoing restructuring efforts to stabilise its financial position.

Icasa published a notice regarding these applications in December, and Cell C has since withdrawn its application for the transfer of a 10MHz lot in the 3,500MHz RFS band that it acquired during the 2022 spectrum auction.

Business insight

The hearings are scheduled to include presentations from various mobile telecoms stakeholders, including Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and legal representatives of CellSaf, a former Cell C shareholder.

This provides a platform for the mobile network operators to voice their concerns or support regarding the transfer of control and will offer valuable insights into the future of Cell C’s operations and South Africa’s telecom landscape.

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
