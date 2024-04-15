Industries

    How can I better my songwriting?

    Martin MyersBy Martin Myers
    15 Apr 2024
    A word you have heard over and over again is collaboration. This is at the heart of Music Exchange (MEX), where we run many a song camp, collaborating with top songwriters and producers who come together and are able to write and record a tracks in less than 24 hours.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash

    Oftentimes, the collaborative group will consist of a beatmaker, a top-line writer (the person who writes the words), as well as a producer who will put down all of the ideas into a single concept. Inspiration for the concept or track can come from anywhere – personal experiences, emotions, stories, or even a catchy melody.

    The next step is to determine a central theme or message you want the song to convey. It could be about love, heartbreak, empowerment, or social commentary. The clarity of the theme or message helps guide the lyrics and musical choices.

    Remember, you are creating art, so trial and error are the order of the day. Experiment with the lyrics and melodies. Deep dive into the history of great songwriters, including the likes Desmond Child, Diane Warren, Ryan Tedder and, more recently, Halsey.

    If you look at the songwriter's list of some of the huge hits, very few artists write the whole song themselves. So, reach out and ask a fellow artist/writer if you can do a writing session together.

    Be proactive. It will not come to you; you have to reach out. It’s the nature of the industry, but the crux of the matter is that the music business is looking to push great lyrics to artists, upcoming or well-established.

    Some of the best songwriters have never sung on a stage, ever, but they do craft beautiful emotional work that responds and speaks to real experience, something that your melody and arrangement demand if it is ever to truly pop!

    Remember, there are no hard and fast rules in songwriting – experimentation and creativity are key. Keep honing your craft, trust your instincts, and most importantly, enjoy the process of creating music.

    About Martin Myers

    Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse

    Let's do Biz