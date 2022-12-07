Legal Tax Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Tax Law News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Have your say on tax proposals

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    The National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has published draft tax bills and draft regulations for 2024, for public comment.
    Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
    Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

    The bills and draft regulations contain tax proposals made in the Budget Speech.

    These proposals include the 2024 draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill (2024 draft TLAB), the 2024 draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill (2024 draft RLAB), the 2024 draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill (2024 draft TALAB), draft Regulations on the method for determining the VAT liability in respect of casino table games of chance, issued in terms of section 74(2) of the Value-Added Tax Act, 1991, draft Regulations on amendments to the Carbon Offset Regulations prescribing carbon offsets in terms of section 19(c) of the Carbon Tax Act, 2019, and draft Regulations on domestic reverse charge relating to valuable metal in terms of 74(2) of the Value-Added Tax Act.

    The 2024 draft tax bills, the accompanying draft Explanatory Memoranda containing a comprehensive description of the proposed tax amendments contained in the 2024 draft TLAB, 2024 draft RLAB, draft TALAB, the draft Regulations on determining the VAT liability in respect of casino table games of chance, draft Regulations on domestic reverse charge, draft Regulations on electronic services and Carbon Offset Regulations, can be found on the National Treasury (www.treasury.gov.za) and Sars (www.sars.gov.za) websites.

    Image source: Getty Images
    Who can legally represent taxpayers in Tax Court?

      10 Jun 2024

    “More general information underlying the changes in rates, thresholds or any other tax amendments can be found in the 2024 Budget Review, available on the National Treasury website.

    “With respect to the 2024 RLAB published for comment on 21 February 2024 and public workshops held on 6 June 2024, National Treasury and Sars invite a second round of comments in writing on this revised 2024 draft RLAB,” the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

    The public can forward written comments to the National Treasury’s tax policy depository at az.vog.yrusaert@porPCxennA4202 and Sars at az.vog.sras@snilloca by close of business on 16 August 2024.

    National Treasury and Sars invites comments in writing on the 2024 draft TLAB, 2024 draft TALAB, the draft Regulations on determining the VAT liability in respect of casino table games of chance, draft Regulations on domestic reverse charge and draft Regulations on electronic services and Carbon Offset Regulations.

    Written comments can be sent to the National Treasury’s tax policy depository at az.vog.yrusaert@porPCxennA4202 and Sars at az.vog.sras@snilloca by close of business on 31 August 2024.

    Read more: tax law, Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, tax laws, tax administration, TLAB, Tax Laws Amendment Bill, Tax Laws Amendment Act, Revenue Laws Amendment Bill
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related" >

    Related

    Image source: Getty Images
    Who can legally represent taxpayers in Tax Court?
     10 Jun 2024
    Source: Supplied. Guy Chennells chief commercial officer at Discovery Comprehensive Employee Benefits (CEB).
    There’s no turning back, make sure your provider can pay Two-Pot claims
    3 Jun 2024
    Proposed tax law amendments raise concerns for global business outsourcing
    Proposed tax law amendments raise concerns for global business outsourcing
     11 Sep 2023
    Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
    What are taxpayers' rights to a refund from Sars?
     13 Jun 2023
    Image source: Le Moal Olivier –
    New tax dispute resolution rules in place with immediate effect
     9 Jun 2023
    Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
    How SA's legislative changes impact foreign employers
     17 May 2023
    Image source: Le Moal Olivier –
    Treasury promulgates tax laws
    18 Jan 2023
    Image source: zerbor –
    NCOP passes five money bills
    7 Dec 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz