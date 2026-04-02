Garden Walk opens in Hartenbos, bringing a new retail destination to the heart of the Garden Route

A new retail destination has opened in Hartenbos with the launch of Garden Walk, a 20,000sqm coastal-inspired retail and lifestyle centre designed to serve the growing Mossel Bay region and the broader Garden Route.

Developed by Moolman Group in partnership with Dorpstraat and Organic Coral Developments, the centre welcomed its first shoppers on 26 March 2026 following an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by project partners, municipal representatives, tenants and members of the local community.

The opening was marked by a festive community celebration, with choirs from Laerskool Hartenbos and Hoërskool Punt performing during the ceremony as residents, stakeholders and visitors gathered to mark the launch of the new centre.

A centre for a thriving coastal community

Hartenbos is a well-known coastal town on the Garden Route, located approximately 45km from George. It forms part of the broader Mossel Bay region – which also includes Mossel Bay itself, Glentana and the Groot and Klein Brak River areas – and functions as an important regional service hub along the Garden Route.

As a coastal tourism destination, Hartenbos is a perennial favourite along the Garden Route and remains a popular holiday town that attracts large numbers of visitors during peak seasons. It is particularly well known for the ATKV Hartenbos Resort, the largest self-catering holiday resort on the Garden Route coastline.

Hartenbos also supports a growing permanent residential community and offers a range of local amenities including schools, sports clubs and churches.

Garden Walk is located within the Hartenbos North area, which has developed into a key commercial and tourism node for the town. Positioned within this strong residential and holiday market, the centre provides convenient retail and services for both local residents and seasonal visitors to the region.

The centre is prominently located next to the N2 at the Hartenbos / Mossel Bay offramp, ensuring easy access for residents, visitors and travellers moving through the Garden Route.

National brands and local favourites

The single-level centre opened with 51 stores trading at launch, anchored by a 3,500sqm Checkers FreshX together with Food Lover’s Market and Dis-Chem, and providing 502 parking bays for shoppers.

Well-known brands include Outdoor Warehouse, Agrimark, Clicks, PNA, Pick n Pay Clothing, Miladys, Mr Price Home, Pencil & Oak, Volpes and PEP Home, alongside a range of specialist stores and service outlets.

Dining and coffee options include Spur, Doppio Zero, Mugg & Bean and Seattle Coffee Company, while several local establishments – including Elvis Brew, Krust Café, Craft Biltong, Indoblu, Waterplaas and Koala – contribute a distinctly local flavour to the centre’s tenant mix.

Supporting regional growth

With a development history spanning more than five decades, Moolman Group has built a strong track record in developing retail centres for growing communities across South Africa.

“Our focus has always been on developing centres that respond to the everyday needs of the communities they serve,” says Pieter Lombaard, CEO of Moolman Group. “Garden Walk fits our ethos of creating a well-located retail environment that provides essential services while also contributing to the social life of a growing coastal community.”

Hermann Stassen, head of developments at Moolman Group, says the vision for Garden Walk extended beyond simply a retail centre. “Our aim was to create a space that is true to the character of the Garden Route while creating a welcoming environment,” he says. “From the architecture to the landscaped public areas and curated art installations, the centre was designed to feel connected to its coastal community.”

Jannie Kruger, director at Dorpstraat, adds that the project exemplified strong collaboration between the development team, contractors and local stakeholders. “Developments of this scale are the result of close cooperation between many partners, from the professional team and contractors to local authorities and the community itself,” he says. “We are proud to see the centre open its doors and begin serving the region.”

Shaped by the coastal landscape

The design of Garden Walk draws inspiration from the local terrain, with architectural elements that evoke the surrounding coastal landscape and maritime heritage of the Mossel Bay area. Natural textures, warm earthy tones and gently curved forms echo the shapes of nearby dunes and ocean horizons, while materials such as steel, timber and brick speak to the maritime character of the region.

The thoughtful planning creates a welcoming and easy-to-navigate shopping environment, with spacious walkways, intuitive pedestrian flow and a central piazza that acts as a natural gathering space within the centre.

Outdoor seating areas, free-standing restaurant terraces and a dedicated children’s play area combine with beautifully landscaped areas throughout the centre to create a relaxed setting where visitors can move comfortably between stores, restaurants and outdoor spaces.

Art, culture and community at the heart of Garden Walk

Art forms an important part of the character and atmosphere at Garden Walk, with a number of artistic installations incorporated throughout the centre. Inspired by the surrounding landscapes, indigenous fauna and flora, and the nearby ocean, murals and artworks by professional artists help connect the space to the natural beauty and cultural identity of the Garden Route.

At the heart of the centre is a communal workspace with free Wi-Fi, providing a convenient place where students, professionals, local residents and holiday visitors can meet, work or take a break during the day.

Together, these elements contribute to Garden Walk’s identity as more than simply a retail destination, creating a space where community, creativity and everyday life come together.

Economic benefits for the region

Garden Walk has already contributed to the local economy through construction activity and local procurement and will continue to do so through employment opportunities within the centre. During the construction phase, approximately 60% of the workforce was drawn from the local community, with an estimated R32m spent locally during the building phase.

Executive Mayor of the Mossel Bay Local Municipality, Alderman Dirk Kotze, welcomed the development as an important investment in the region.

“Developments such as Garden Walk play an important role in strengthening the local economy while improving the quality of life for residents,” says Kotze. “This centre brings new retail opportunities, job creation and a vibrant gathering place for the community while supporting the continued growth of the Mossel Bay region.”

With its strategic location, diverse tenant mix and strong connection to the surrounding community, Garden Walk is expected to serve residents and visitors to Hartenbos and the broader Garden Route for many years to come.



