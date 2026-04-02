From Pedros' Chicken Feet Burger to Carmien's Pickled Fish Rooibos, brands still have humour

Every year, April Fools' Day has evolved into more than just a moment for light-hearted jokes — it has become a strategic opportunity for brands to showcase creativity, personality and cultural relevance.

From playful product “launches” to cleverly disguised announcements, companies are increasingly using the day to cut through the noise, engage audiences and humanise their brand voice.

In a crowded digital landscape where attention is currency, April Fools’ campaigns offer a low-risk, high-reward way for brands to spark conversation, drive shareability and remind consumers that behind every brand is a sense of humour.

Fool me once...

In a move that has left South Africans equal parts confused and amused, Woolworths unveiled its 'new' W bag, available with a luxe, genuine leather facelift. Woolies reusable shopping bags have become a staple of many South African homes and have been used for many things besides just grocery shopping.

Unveiling our new W bag. Now available with a luxe, genuine leather facelift ✨



This is a shopper you won't forget at home. pic.twitter.com/nhX2Aafb12 — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) April 1, 2026

As South Africa’s only soil-to-soul rooibos brand, celebrating nearly three decades of stewardship rooted in the Cederberg Mountains of the Western Cape, Carmien Tea announced "Something new is brewing…"





While chicken feet, popularly known in South Africa as maotwana (Sotho), amanqina (Xhosa/Zulu), or "walkies," are a beloved, affordable staple in township cuisine, often sold in shisanyamas, fast-food franchise Pedros went as far as advertising its new Chicken Feet Burger.





Ice-cream manufacturer, Polar Ice Cream Company announced they're taking "fresh" to a whole new level with its latest creation...





With the current fuel crisis, a Cape Town wine bar has 'begun' testing an unconventional idea: Converting surplus wine into a potential fuel source.





Kelloggs Instant Noodles also announced a 'new drop'.





With the upgrade of Cape Town's Muizenberg beachfront currently underway, Reef South Africa's partnership with the City of Cape Town isn't hard to believe.





Beyond the humour, April Fools’ Day highlights a deeper truth about modern brands: today’s consumers aren’t just buying products — they’re buying into experiences, narratives, and brand identity...Even when the product doesn’t exist.