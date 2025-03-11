Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Entrepreneurship SMEs

    Funding options – what will work best for your small business?

    By Jeremy Lang, issued by Business Partners Limited
    3 Apr 2025
    One of the biggest hurdles for any entrepreneur is securing the right type of funding to turn their ideas into reality or to grow their business. With so many financing options available these days, it can be overwhelming to determine the best fit. The truth is that no single funding option is inherently better than another as each comes with its own benefits, trade-offs and considerations.
    Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited
    Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

    So, how do you know which one is right for you and your business? Here’s a breakdown of five of the most common business funding options and what they offer.

    1. Traditional bank loans

    Banks have historically been the go-to source of financing for anything, including businesses. A traditional bank loan typically requires collateral, a solid credit history, and a detailed business plan. For business owners who want to maintain full control of their company, this type of funding is ideal as banks do not take or request equity in your business. Interest rates are also generally lower than those of alternative lenders, but the application process can be lengthy, with red tape processes, and approval is not guaranteed – especially for newer businesses without a proven financial track record.

    2. Small business financiers

    Dedicated small business loan providers, such as Business Partners Limited, cater specifically to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Small business financiers typically provide more flexible lending criteria than banks and may focus on factors like business potential, the entrepreneur’s experience rather than just financial history. Some, like Business Partners Limited, also offer advisory and support services like mentorship, which help business owners make strategic decisions.

    3. Venture capital (VC)

    Venture capital involves raising funds from professional investors who take an equity stake in high-growth businesses, often in the technology space or other high-growth and innovation sectors, like energy. While this funding can be substantial, venture capitalists expect relatively rapid returns and may require a say in business decisions on a frequent basis. If your goal is aggressive expansion and scaling, VC funding can provide the capital and expertise needed to fast-track growth.

    4. Crowdfunding

    Crowdfunding allows businesses to raise small amounts of money from many people, typically via online platforms like Jumpstarter. There are different models, including reward-based crowdfunding (offering products or perks in return for contributions) and equity crowdfunding (selling small ownership stakes). Crowdfunding is particularly effective for consumer-facing businesses with a compelling story or innovative product. However, running a successful campaign requires significant marketing effort.

    5. Government grants and incentives

    Governments and agencies often provide grants, incentives, or low-interest loans to support small businesses, particularly in key industries like manufacturing, technology, and sustainability. The grants and incentives do not need to be repaid and the loans are typically affordable, making them an attractive option. However, competition is high, and securing government funding requires meeting strict criteria and preparing detailed applications.

    When external funding isn’t available, many entrepreneurs start by using their own savings or reinvesting business profits. This approach, known as bootstrapping, avoids debt and maintains complete ownership, but it can limit growth if personal funds are insufficient.

    It’s important to remember that funding is not one-size-fits-all, and many businesses use a combination of options as they grow and evolve. Understanding the pros and cons of each option will help you make an informed decision that aligns with your business’s current needs and future ambitions.

    About Jeremy Lang

    Jeremy Lang is managing director at Business Partners Limited.
    Business Partners Limited
    We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
