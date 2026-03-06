From stability to opportunity: South Africa’s real estate in 2026

South Africa has entered 2026 with renewed economic stability and growing buyer confidence, creating a promising outlook for the property market.

Source: Supplied. Serenity Hills, an eco-estate located in the stunning coastal town of Margate on the KZN South Coast.

For buyers and investors alike, the convergence of favourable interest rates, stabilising inflation and improving consumer sentiment is strengthening the foundations for real estate growth.

As financial conditions ease and demand begins to recover, property is once again being viewed as a strategic long-term investment. At the same time, strong regional performance is drawing attention to emerging hotspots, with areas such as the KZN South Coast increasingly standing out as high-value destinations offering both lifestyle appeal and promising returns.

“We’ve come through a period of uncertainty, but the country’s more stable power supply, strategic infrastructure investment, and exit from the grey list have created a more favourable climate for growth, with property emerging as a strong contender,” says Reece Daniel, developer of eco-focused estate, Serenity Hills.

“We’ve already noted a marked increase in buyer interest over the past few months, and we expect this trajectory to continue throughout 2026.”

Factors supporting property investment

After several years of market volatility, 2026 presents a notably different landscape. Interest rates have eased from their recent highs following a series of cuts. At the same time, the South African Reserve Bank has maintained the repo rate at 6.75%, providing stability and predictability for those considering home loans.

“Stable interest rates give buyers the confidence to plan properly,” says Daniel. “Instead of reacting to volatility, people can make strategic decisions that support long-term financial security. In regions like the KZN South Coast, which combine coastal lifestyle appeal with more accessible entry prices, buyers are unlocking even greater value.”

Trends in property investment

One of the most notable trends shaping buyer behaviour in 2026 is the growing preference for buying land and building, rather than purchasing completed homes at a premium. Daniel says this approach has been particularly attractive at Serenity Hills, where, on average, homes within the estate can take as little as three to four months to build.

Even when factoring in planning and approvals, buyers can realistically move into a brand-new home in as little as six months.

This allows buyers to secure a newly built home at a significant discount compared to completed stock,” explains Daniel. “You’re locking in land value early, controlling build costs, and ending up with a home designed specifically for your needs, all while benefiting from a rising market.”

With already over 90% sold at Serenity Hills, and only a limited number of stands remaining, this model has clearly resonated with buyers.

Another key trend is where people are choosing to buy. When it comes to high-value coastal investments, the KZN South Coast is emerging as a standout destination. Daniel attributes this to three compelling factors:

Exceptional value for money. Compared to the KZN North Coast and the Western Cape, buyers can secure coastal property at significantly lower price points, without compromising on lifestyle or quality.

Lifestyle-driven semigration. Young families, retirees, and remote professionals are increasingly relocating from inland metros in search of space, nature, and improved quality of life. With Blue Flag beaches, world-class dive sites, golf courses, and nature reserves, the KZN South Coast offers exactly what today’s buyers are seeking.

Visible confidence through investment. Billions of rand are being channelled into residential, retail, and tourism developments across the region, signalling strong future appreciation. Infrastructure upgrades, including the revival of Margate Airport and plans for the Port Shepstone Small Craft Harbour, are expected to further enhance investor confidence.

Serenity Hills, the eco-focused estate

Positioned near Margate, Serenity Hills has become a compelling home base for modern buyers. The estate spans 120 hectares, with 70 hectares set aside for private conservation, and offers fast fibre internet, A-grade security, and a strong focus on wellness and outdoor living.

Phase 1 infrastructure is complete, with approximately 80 residents already living on-site. The pet-friendly estate will ultimately comprise 574 units across three neighbourhoods, anchored by lifestyle amenities including The Packshed restaurant, walking and biking trails, and community spaces.

While local interest remains strong, Serenity Hills has also seen growing demand from buyers in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, the UK, the US, Canada, and neighbouring African countries, reinforcing its international appeal.

“At Serenity Hills, we’ve created a place where residents enjoy a healthier, slower pace of living, while still being fully connected. In 2026, that balance is exactly what buyers and investors are looking for,” concludes Daniel.