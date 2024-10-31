EmpowaWomen, TETA to host transformative summit for women in transport

Following a successful summit in Sun City, EmpowaWomen, in partnership with the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), will host the next Women in Transport Summit on 14 November 2024 at the Graceland Hotel Casino and Country Club in Secunda, Mpumalanga. The event aims to unite women leaders and professionals in the transport sector for a day of empowerment, collaboration, and innovation.

Source: Supplied

The upcoming summit will continue to build on EmpowaWomen’s mission to drive gender equality and expand the role of women in the transport industry, which has traditionally been male-dominated.

Attendees can look forward to engaging in panel discussions, insightful dialogues, and valuable networking opportunities designed to inspire and uplift women at various stages of their careers.

Key discussions to expect at the Summit:

• Panel | Fuelling Innovation: Securing Funding for Women-Led Ventures – Exploring strategies and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the transport sector to access capital and funding for growth.

• Panel | Driving Change: The Role of Women in Shaping the Future of the Transport Industry – Examining how women leaders are influencing policy, innovation, and sustainability in transport and logistics.

• Dialogue | Procurement Strategies for Women in Transport – Building Resilient Supply Chains: Addressing the challenges and solutions for women-owned businesses in accessing procurement opportunities and strengthening supply chain resilience.

• Dialogue | Driving Sustainable Growth and Empowerment Through Enterprise Supplier Development in the Transport Industry – Discussing how enterprise and supplier development programs can foster sustainable growth and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Zazini Molo, head of EmpowaWomen, shared her excitement about the upcoming event: "The Women in Transport Summit is more than just a conference; it is a platform where women come together to exchange ideas, build networks, and champion change. We are committed to creating a space where women can lead, innovate, and transform the transport industry."

TETA CEO, Maphefo Anno-Frempong, also emphasised the importance of the partnership: "Our collaboration with EmpowaWomen reflects our dedication to equipping women with the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed. By supporting events like these, we are fostering a more inclusive and dynamic transport sector that values diversity and empowers women."