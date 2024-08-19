Women’s leadership in transport and logistics key to sector growth

As societal norms evolve, the push to empower women in traditionally male-dominated fields like transport and logistics is increasingly vital. This transformation requires more than diversity—it demands equipping women with skills and business acumen to compete equally. The transport and logistics sector, long dominated by men, is primed for change. Women's unique perspectives and leadership can drive innovation, but their success relies on targeted training and supportive environments.

The upcoming Empowawomen Leadership Summit 2024 on August 24 aims to foster collaboration and mentorship, ensuring that women's talent helps shape critical global industries.

Maphefo Anno-Frempong, CEO of the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), says: "It is essential to acknowledge the strides women have made in asserting their presence across industries. However, we must also recognise the ongoing challenges and the necessity to cultivate an inclusive environment where women can flourish.

"TETA is committed to playing its part in ensuring the inclusion of women in the transport sector, not merely for diversity's sake but for the transformation and sustainable growth of the industry."

TETA emphasises that empowerment within the transport and logistics sector must begin with education and training. Comprehensive skills development programs tailored to the unique demands of the industry are essential to ensure women's success. These programs include technical training, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities, all of which play a vital role in building confidence and competence.

As the nation celebrates Women’s Month, Anno-Frempong encourages a renewed commitment to fostering an environment where women can excel, lead, and inspire future generations in the transport and logistics sector.