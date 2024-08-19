More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Driver (EC1) Cape Town
- Office and Culture Coordinator Cape Town
- Crane Operator (Code 14) George
- Buyer Learnership Vereeniging
- Operations and Logistics Manager Johannesburg Central
- Logistics and Inventory Manager Johannesburg
- Stores Controller Johannesburg
- Accounts/Inventory Clerk Johannesburg
- Fleet Controller Pinetown
Women’s leadership in transport and logistics key to sector growth
The upcoming Empowawomen Leadership Summit 2024 on August 24 aims to foster collaboration and mentorship, ensuring that women's talent helps shape critical global industries.
Maphefo Anno-Frempong, CEO of the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), says: "It is essential to acknowledge the strides women have made in asserting their presence across industries. However, we must also recognise the ongoing challenges and the necessity to cultivate an inclusive environment where women can flourish.
"TETA is committed to playing its part in ensuring the inclusion of women in the transport sector, not merely for diversity's sake but for the transformation and sustainable growth of the industry."
TETA emphasises that empowerment within the transport and logistics sector must begin with education and training. Comprehensive skills development programs tailored to the unique demands of the industry are essential to ensure women's success. These programs include technical training, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities, all of which play a vital role in building confidence and competence.
As the nation celebrates Women’s Month, Anno-Frempong encourages a renewed commitment to fostering an environment where women can excel, lead, and inspire future generations in the transport and logistics sector.