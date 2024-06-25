Employers' role in health and wellness to promote employee well-being, by Medshield

Modern life has dramatically changed, and the rapid pace and high demands on individuals have increased mental, financial, and social challenges. As workloads increase, so does the need for environments that support optimal performance while prioritising personal well-being.
Well-being involves more than just physical health; it also encompasses mental and emotional health. Employers must invest in comprehensive wellness programmes that address all aspects of employee health to create a balanced work environment.
Globally, many companies have embraced the importance of employee wellness, resulting in increased productivity, morale, attendance, and reduced healthcare costs. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon have become renowned for their comprehensive wellness programmes that typically include access to mental health apps, educational reimbursements, support groups, fitness centres, on-site meals, and at-home wellness classes.
In South Africa, Medshield Medical Scheme has been certified as a Top Employer for its investment in world-class people practices. The Scheme is committed to a member-centric service model built on the health and wellness of its members and employees. This Top Employer certification highlights Medshield's dedication to maintaining exemplary people practices and initiatives that meet and exceed global benchmarks while delivering exemplary service to the Medshield Medical Scheme members.
The scheme is at the forefront of promoting employee wellness through its extensive corporate medical scheme packages. These packages ensure employees can access medical care whenever needed and encourage proactive health management through preventative tests and procedures. The Medshield Wellness Benefit, available to all members on all benefit options, includes regular Health Risk Assessments (HRA) covering cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index (BMI) tests, which can be conveniently obtained from pharmacies.
Medshield also organises Corporate Wellness Days at participating employer groups. These Corporate Wellness Days are designed to identify potential health issues early and monitor employee health proactively, preventing conditions from becoming chronic. This proactive approach is essential for maintaining a healthy workforce and ensuring business success. In addition, employees who are members of Medshield can also benefit from ClickFit (www.ClickFit.co.za). This free online portal, exclusively available to members, is packed with free downloadable, easy-to-follow menus and workout programmes that will help get them moving and achieving their fitness and health goals.
As understanding employee wellness as a critical component of organisational success becomes more prevalent, investing in holistic wellness programmes is no longer optional but essential. By integrating wellness practices into their organisational culture, companies can pursue a comprehensive approach to health and wellness, demonstrating how proactive care and supportive environments can lead to healthier, happier, and more productive employees, setting a benchmark for other companies to follow.