    eExtra runs for the try line with new rugby programme

    Issued by eMedia
    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    A welcome surprise for sports enthusiasts as eExtra launches a brand-new programme for all things rugby!
    eExtra runs for the try line with new rugby programme

    BÔll & Ôll is a new weekly rugby talk show focusing on the pulse of South African rugby, namely, the community. The show will put the emphasis on the club, the player, the game, and the community.

    Hosted by radio and TV presenter JP Keyter and rugby legend Ashwin Willemse, the show will be entertaining, informative, and return to the fundamental truths of the beloved game that enjoys a special place in the hearts of every South African.

    The two experts will unpack, discuss, and analyse all things rugby in South Africa – bringing to the fore nostalgic SA Rugby events and happenings.

    Keyter joined RSG in 2007 as a presenter/producer and presented various shows that include an afternoon sport show, music shows, the Official Top 20, features in other shows and a talk show on Monday and Saturday evenings from midnight till 5am.

    From 2016-2017, Keyter was also the sports presenter on Jacaranda FM’s The Complimentary Breakfast Show with Rian van Heerden. Keyter is a founding member of eNuus and was a sports anchor/writer on eNuus from July 2010 - December 2017 when his contract came to an end. He was also a presenter on Landbouweekliks and played feature roles in a few Afrikaans movies.

    Willemse is a retired South African rugby union player. He played at wing for the national team, the Springboks. After winning an IRB Under-21 World Cup gold medal for South Africa in 2002, the winger set about gaining Super 12 experience with the Cats.

    Willemse's pace, speed and power contributed to him being selected for his test debut against Scotland. He was included in the South Africa 2003 Rugby World Cup squad and scored a solo try against Samoa. Willemse's achievements of 2003 were topped by scooping up three awards at the annual SA Rugby function - Player of the Year, Most Promising Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

    The show will have regular guests which will include a panel to talk about the featured club or guest on the show. BÔll & Ôll will also have a technical expert Professor Wilbur Kraak as part of the lineup.

    Professor Kraak currently holds the esteemed position of full professor specialising in sports coaching and video-based performance analysis at the University of the Western Cape. Through rigorous research, his aim is to unravel the nuances that drive optimal athletic performance while concurrently delving into innovative strategies for injury prevention.

    Don’t miss BÔll & Ôll – launching on Openview eExtra Sunday 26 May at 6:30pm. The show will air every Sunday with a repeat on Saturdays on e.tv.

    For more information and to see the complete Openview bouquet, visit www.openview.co.za. Follow us on Facebook @openviewhd, and Instagram and Twitter @openviewforever for the latest updates and entertainment news.

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

