    OUTtv Proud shows its colours on eVOD

    Issued by eMedia
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    OUTtv is now streaming in South Africa. OUTtv Proud, the popular channel dedicated to diverse and inclusive storytelling, is now available on eVOD. OUTtv Proud is proud (pun intended) to announce its exciting new home on the popular eVOD streaming platform. eVOD users can now see the popular and colourful OUT tv content at no extra cost.
    OUTtv Proud shows its colours on eVOD

    After captivating audiences on Ultraview, OUTtv Proud is taking its critically acclaimed slate of content to the ever-growing world of streaming. eVOD viewers can now enjoy a wide range of colourful programming, from captivating dramas and comedies to thought-provoking documentaries and reality shows on South Africa’s first FAST channel.

    “OUTtv Proud is already highly popular in the United, States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and we look forward to building on that success in South Africa,” said Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv. “South Africa has a rich, dynamic and vibrant LGBTQ+ community and we are excited to partner with eMedia to bring the world’s best LGBTQ+ TV series, movies and documentaries to them,”

    Don’t miss OUT! Catch OUTtv Proud on eVOD.

    OUTtv will be coming off the subscription Ultraview platform on Openview at the end of April. Now anyone can access diverse content on eVOD.

    About OUTtv Proud

    OUTtv Proud is a premium channel dedicated to diverse and inclusive storytelling. The channel features a wide range of LGBTQIA+ programming, from captivating dramas and comedies to thought-provoking documentaries and reality shows. OUTtv Proud is committed to providing high-quality entertainment that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.

    eVOD: Your gateway to entertainment

    eVOD is your one-stop shop for top-notch entertainment on demand. With a vast library of movies, TV shows and more, eVOD offers something for everyone. Stream the latest releases, binge-watch classic favourites, or discover hidden gems – all at your own pace and convenience. Sign up for eVOD today.

    SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa
    YouTube: asDOVe@/moc.ebutuoy.www

    For more information or media enquiries
    Bennum Van Jaarsveld | Manager: corporate communications |
    az.oc.vte@dlevsraaJnaV.munneB
    Joe Strydom | eVOD Brand Manager | az.oc.vte@modyrts.eoj

    Read more: Facebook, eMedia
    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

